Seven years of software updates don't actually matter. Here's why



Fewer phones piling up in landfills, longer device lifespans, less pressure to upgrade every couple of years, and, more importantly, less money spent on new devices that you might not actually need.



But nearly two years later, it’s starting to look like more of a PR move than a real game-changer.



Here’s why seven years of updates probably won’t make as big an impact as it sounds. Here’s why seven years of updates probably won’t make as big an impact as it sounds.



People just don’t keep phones that long

The biggest issue here? Most people simply don’t hold onto their phones for seven years. Buying a new phone isn’t just about necessity—for many, it’s exciting. It’s a reward, a little pat on the back, or even a way to stay trendy. New models come with better cameras, faster processors, and new AI features—all of which are hard to resist. The biggest issue here? Most people simply don’t hold onto their phones for seven years. Buying a new phone isn’t just about necessity—for many, it’s exciting. It’s a reward, a little pat on the back, or even a way to stay trendy. New models come with better cameras, faster processors, and new AI features—all of which are hard to resist.







The stats back this up. The stats back this up. According to Statista , the average smartphone replacement cycle in the U.S. has been between 2.5 and 3 years for over a decade. In 2023, it was 2.54 years, and while it’s expected to inch up to 2.68 years by 2027, that’s still far from seven years. Most people just aren’t waiting anywhere near that long to upgrade.



Phone makers know this. Promising seven years of updates doesn’t cost them much because they know most users won’t stick around to benefit from it. It’s great for headlines, but in practice, it doesn’t change much.



Receive the latest mobile news Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy It's the same companies that try to peddle the new devices and make them super exciting and useful, and such a giant leap that you just need to upgrade. It's a contradiction that most people don't register.



Outdated hardware



Even if you want to keep your phone for seven years, hardware limitations might (and probably will) force you to upgrade anyway. Modern smartphones are built to take advantage of the latest tech, and as hardware improves, software evolves to match it. Over time, your older phone might struggle to keep up.



Take the chipset, for example. Today’s flagship chip might run everything smoothly, but five or six years down the line, it could lag with demanding apps or new operating system features. It’s not just about speed either—newer chips often include capabilities like advanced AI processing or better graphics, which older hardware simply can’t replicate.



Then there’s the battery. Smartphone batteries degrade over time, often noticeably after just two or three years. Sure, you can replace a battery, but it’s not always cheap or convenient.



And don’t forget the display—today’s ultra-bright, high-resolution screens are great, but they’re not immune to wear and tear. By year five or six, many displays will have issues, and replacing one can cost as much as getting a new phone.



Recommended Stories At some point, the cost and hassle of maintaining an aging phone outweigh the benefits of holding onto it. At some point, the cost and hassle of maintaining an aging phone outweigh the benefits of holding onto it.



Companies love the Idea

At first glance, offering seven years of updates seems like a bold, consumer-friendly move. It almost looks like companies don’t care about profit anymore. But in reality, it’s a win-win. It makes them look like sustainability champions without really affecting their bottom line. At first glance, offering seven years of updates seems like a bold, consumer-friendly move. It almost looks like companies don’t care about profit anymore. But in reality, it’s a win-win. It makes them look like sustainability champions without really affecting their bottom line.



Why? Because they know most people won’t keep their phones that long. As we’ve seen, the average replacement cycle is much shorter, and there’s no sign of that changing anytime soon.



So companies get to market their devices as environmentally responsible and consumer-friendly, while still counting on regular upgrades to drive sales.



It's not all bad, though



That said, there are cases where long-term software updates might matter. Businesses managing fleets of devices, for instance, could benefit from extended support, allowing them to keep hardware longer and save on replacement costs.



Similarly, budget-conscious or minimalist users who care about functionality over the latest features might appreciate the extra year or two.



There’s also an environmental angle. If even a small percentage of users keep their phones longer because of extended updates, it could reduce electronic waste.



But for that to happen, phones need to be more than just updatable—they need to be durable and repairable, too.



Don't buy into the hype



Seven years of software updates sounds great on paper, but in reality, it’s unlikely to change much. Most people upgrade their phones long before software support runs out, and hardware issues make it hard to keep a phone for that long anyway.



For now, it’s more about companies making themselves look good than any real-life customer benefit.



Unless people's habits shift and hardware becomes really future-proof, the promise of seven years of updates will remain just that—a promise that’s nice to have but doesn’t matter in the grand scheme of things.





Would you hold on to your phone for seven years? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

When Google announced seven years of software updates for its Pixel devices in 2023, it sounded like a big win for everyone. Some people even reacted to the news with a standing ovation.