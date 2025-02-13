Apple's Tim Cook teases new member of the family. Is it the new iPhone SE?

on Wednesday, February 19th . It is not one hundred percent clear that he is in fact referring to the iPhone SE 4 , however, that is the speculation so far. It's happening folks! It seems like the impending launch for the highly anticipated iPhone SE 4 is right around the corner. This stems from a recent post on X by Tim Cook himself, inviting us to meet the "newest member of the family". It is not one hundred percent clear that he is in fact referring to the, however, that is the speculation so far.





Get ready to meet the newest member of the family.



Wednesday, February 19. #AppleLaunchpic.twitter.com/0ML0NfMedu — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) February 13, 2025



This post follows intense weeks of rumors and leaks stating that we would be seeing an announcement for this launch very soon. While we were expecting this to happen yesterday, February 12th, what was unveiled by Apple instead was the surprising launch of the Apple TV app on Android devices . A move that signaled Apple's intent to broaden its user base and explore new avenues for growth. Even with this development, the question of a new SE model launch remained, with some rumors adjusting the timeline to a possible announcement next week instead.

Tim Cook's post has also ignited a fresh wave of speculation on which product is actually launching. Is it the SE or is it something else? Adding fuel to the fire, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, a reliable Apple insider, suggested that Cook's wording, "newest member of the family," could indicate a rebranding of the SE line.









Whatever the case, the combination of Cook's tease and Gurman's insight has created a palpable sense of excitement among Apple enthusiasts. The prospect of a revamped, rebranded iPhone SE has once again taken center stage. This new version of the iPhone SE is expected to say goodbye to the home button and finally upgrade to use Face ID instead. It's also expected to sport a more modern design and be capable of running Apple Intelligence.









As we await more details from Apple on that this launch brings, we will continue to speculate as we are all very curious at this point. A new SE with updated features and a fresh design could be a game-changer, but a brand-new Apple product we have yet to see or heard of is even more enticing. We shall find out soon!