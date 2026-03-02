Mint Mobile's 3-month 5GB plan for $10/mo
Pre-order the new Galaxy S26 Ultra at the Samsung Store
Pre-order the new Galaxy S26 Ultra at the Samsung Store
Save up to a massive $900 on the latest Galaxy S26 line-up right now!

Huawei Watch GT Runner 2 hands-on: what makes this a running watch?

It's a fine sports watch and a fine everyday watch. The software may be a hurdle

2comments
By
Add as a preferred source on Google
Hands-on Huawei Wearables
Hand holding the Huawei Watch GT Runner 2 towards the camera, orange watchface and matching orange strap
Could work nice for casual wear | Image by PhoneArena
What is the difference between a simple fitness tracker and what Huawei calls a “running watch”?

Well, the answer seems to be hidden in the specs and design of the Huawei Watch GT Runner 2.

Designed to look good on and off the track



To tell you the truth, if I wasn’t told it’s a sports-oriented product, I would’ve just thought it’s a nice-looking smartwatch.

It’s got a titanium case and comes with a woven strap, which admittedly had the vibrant colors that scream “sports!”, but is available in the less shouty blue and black. At the time of writing this, they come with a free extra fluoroelastomer strap, which is a solid color (black or white).

The woven nylon AirDry strap itself has two functions — it’s made of quick-dry material that lets air vent your sweat away more effectively, and it ensures the Watch GT Runner 2 stays light (in combination with the titanium material used for the shell).

The screen on the front has a 1.32-inch size, which is on the small side if you want a show-offy dress watch, but works just fine as an everyday watch. And definitely has enough screen real estate for fitness tracking purposes.

Recommended For You

Its GPS is made with urban runners in mind



That’s something I couldn’t test unless I ran laps around MWC with it on (would’ve been double the fun with security chasing me), but apparently the Watch GT Runner 2 has an innovative 3D floating GPS antenna. Two rings — one running around the center of the case and one in the bezel’s watch — ensure dual-band, five-system GNSS support.

The two antennas support signals across five major satellite systems: GPS, GLONASS, BeiDou, Galileo, and QZSS.

The goal was to improve tracking accuracy, and specifically so in areas with tall buildings where GPS might lose track of your movements. So, the watch is definitely not just for the stadium runners, but the everyday rise-and-shiners that take a run through the neighbourhood.

In cases where you enter tunnels, the watch will still use inertial positioning algorithms, using internal sensors and your historical data to try and approximate an accurate line of movement.

And, apparently, it can run for 32 hours with continuous tracking enabled.

The software may be a hurdle



The operating system on the Watch GT Runner 2 is Huawei’s own HarmonyOS, which may be an acquired taste. The app icons are big and colorful, and there aren’t many watchfaces in there that are to my liking.

The second problem you might face is that there isn’t a lot of 3rd party support for HarmonyOS.

It’s supposed to work with both iOS and Android, but you need the Huawei Health app. On Android, you need to sideload it, as it’s not on the Play Store. And the version on the App Store has a few less features than the Android version.



All that said, the 1st party apps and features are pretty solid. You have training plans, you have AI instructions to push you further, you have a sleep tracker that historically has been good on the Huawei watches. The core elements are there, and that’s all that some need.

Price and availability


The Huawei Watch GT Runner 2 is currently available in Europe for the price of €399. So, it’s not trying to undercut the Galaxy Watch 8 or anything — Huawei is confident in the value that’s on offer here. My suggestion would be to find a way to browse the software and see if you are visually OK with it. Otherwise, it looks like a fine everyday watch / accurate sports tracker at a fair-ish price.


Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/106-200/Preslav-K.webp
Preslav Kateliev Senior Reviews Writer
Preslav, a member of the PhoneArena team since 2014, is a mobile technology enthusiast with a penchant for integrating tech into his hobbies and work. Whether it's writing articles on an iPad Pro, recording band rehearsals with multiple phones, or exploring the potential of mobile gaming through services like GeForce Now and Steam Link, Preslav's approach is hands-on and innovative. His balanced perspective allows him to appreciate both Android and iOS ecosystems, focusing on performance, camera quality, and user experience over brand loyalty.
Read the latest from Preslav Kateliev

Recommended For You

COMMENTS (2)

Latest Discussions

Dual Sim Whatsapp Iphone

by menooch18 • 1

Disassociated Phone - Unable to Login to T-Life

by glamothe • 4

My Tattoo Sleeve vs Smartwatches: 1–0 (Guess Who’s Winning)

by Tsvetomir.T • 8
Discover more from the community

Popular stories

Verizon disabled comments after customers posted warnings to other subscribers
Verizon disabled comments after customers posted warnings to other subscribers
Google is making a core Gemini feature available to free users
Google is making a core Gemini feature available to free users
The worst nightmare for T-Mobile subscribers happened on Friday (Update: T-Mobile responds)
The worst nightmare for T-Mobile subscribers happened on Friday (Update: T-Mobile responds)
Foldable iPhone price: Apple plans to shock the world according to reports
Foldable iPhone price: Apple plans to shock the world according to reports
These smart new features are quietly turning Google Messages into one of the best messaging apps out there
These smart new features are quietly turning Google Messages into one of the best messaging apps out there
Galaxy S26 Ultra is the only model that matters this year for three reasons
Galaxy S26 Ultra is the only model that matters this year for three reasons

Latest News

Another Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra gets unboxed early in a detailed review
Another Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra gets unboxed early in a detailed review
Apple broke records in another key market, but Samsung still dominated it
Apple broke records in another key market, but Samsung still dominated it
The Galaxy S26 Ultra will make mainstream flagships fun again
The Galaxy S26 Ultra will make mainstream flagships fun again
My reasons to get the Galaxy S26 Plus over the other models
My reasons to get the Galaxy S26 Plus over the other models
Samsung is reportedly revising its Galaxy S26 Ultra production plan, but not because of high demand
Samsung is reportedly revising its Galaxy S26 Ultra production plan, but not because of high demand
Will the OnePlus 16 be a proper gaming phone instead of a traditional flagship?
Will the OnePlus 16 be a proper gaming phone instead of a traditional flagship?
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless