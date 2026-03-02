Expand Galaxy S26 functions and add extra buttons with these elegant Pitaka cases
Pitaka's Aaron Button is an innovative way to supercharge your Galaxy S experience
0comments
Pitaka's aramid weave has come a long way in terms of color options | Image by Pitaka
This story is sponsored by Pitaka. PhoneArena's opinions in this article have not been affected in any way!
Samsung has just announced the Galaxy S26 series and, as expected, they are promising powerhouses that look pretty, too!
Now, as your finger is hovering over that pre-order button, you are probably also wondering what pretty case you can pair your phone of choice with.
Well, Pitaka’s new cases are ready to supercharge the Galaxy S26 as a productivity tool and smart control hub with a new Aaron Button system!
You have your pick of either a super-slim case that gives your phone an almost-naked feel or one that adds even more grip and protection to your Galaxy S26 Ultra!
What is the Pitaka Aaron Button?
Aaron buttons on Galaxy S26 case | Image by Pitaka
This used to be known as the PinButton when it launched for the Galaxy S25 Ultra last year — you may have heard of it. Pitaka utilized NFC technology in an innovative way, giving you a case with three extra buttons.
What did the buttons do? Whatever you wanted! Fully programmable and customizable, you could set them up to open apps, Bixby shortcuts, activate phone functions such as the flashlight, or even control your IoT devices connected to Samsung SmartThings.
Recommended For You
Now, three Aaron Buttons will be found on every new Galaxy case from Pitaka — so you don’t have to worry about choice paralysis!
Improve your productivity, enhance your custom UI experience, play around, and enjoy the tech with even more options.
Pitaka Edge Case for Galaxy S26 series
Edge Case on Galaxy S26+ | Image by Pitaka
We all love to enjoy the thin build and curvatures of a brand-new phone. But we also don’t like risking taking it outside completely naked.
Pitaka’s Edge Case is the happy middle-ground — a sturdy and stylish case that measures just 1 mm thin and weighs only 25 grams.
Woven from aerospace-grade aramid fiber with Pitaka’s years of experience, it’s extremely light and follows the phone’s curves to the T. To keep that “bare phone” feel, there are cutouts around the buttons, so you still feel like you are interacting with your device unobstructed.
Thanks to having a raw aramid texture, the cases improve grip immensely — even a large Galaxy S26 Ultra will feel super easy to handle, as it sticks to your hand. Perfect if you often pop out the S Pen and write on the phone while holding it with one hand.
Shop Pitaka Edge Case
Pitaka Cairn Case for Galaxy S26 series
Cairn Case on Galaxy S26 Ultra | Image by Pitaka
For those who want even more protection and enhanced grip. The Cairn Case integrates a TPU shell with the aerospace-grade aramid fiber backing. Looks striking on the outside, resists strikes from the inside. The frame has micro arches to improve your grip further, and the camera is protected by a raised “volcano” style edge.
Additionally, the corners are reinforced with Pitaka’s Arched Corner Cushioning structure, designed to disperse impact forces more effectively to increase impact absorption. The Cairn Case is tested to withstand drops of 4 feet (1.2 meters) — it will keep your Galaxy safe from any waist-level accident.
Shop Pitaka Cairn Case
More about the Aaron Button
Expand your Galaxy S26 functionality | Image by Pitaka
Every Pitaka Galaxy S26 case will be equipped with an Aaron Button system — three physical keys that communicate with the phone via an internal NFC chip to give them customizable commands:
- Custom shortcut mapping
- One-press app launching
- System commands & automation
- IoT remote control integration
Where does the name come from?
Pitaka decided to name the button in honor of Aaron Swartz — entrepreneur, activist, one of the people that developed RSS, early co-owner of Reddit, and generally someone who was a proponent of freedom of information and the accessibility of the Internet.
The Aaron Button app will enhance the system further
Up until now, you would program Pitaka PinButton functions through the NFC settings within a Samsung phone. The newly launched Aaron Button app serves as a central hub to import and manage all your personalized shortcuts with ease. Combined with the upgraded hardware, it ensures that users can fully leverage the Aaron Buttons on their Galaxy S26.
To ensure that the buttons have even more functionality, Pitaka has upgraded the hardware within the case with larger on-board memory for a higher bandwidth, smoother performance, and more stable connectivity.
Learn more about the Aaron Button
Follow us on Google News
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: