Mint Mobile's 3-month 5GB plan for $10/mo
Pre-order the new Galaxy S26 Ultra at the Samsung Store
Pre-order the new Galaxy S26 Ultra at the Samsung Store
Save up to a massive $900 on the latest Galaxy S26 line-up right now!

Huawei MatePad Mini hands-on: this could be it

The Huawei MatePad Mini just launched and it definitely has the chops to show off to other minis with

0comments
By
Add as a preferred source on Google
Hands-on Tablets Huawei
Huawei MatePad Mini being held up with its back towards the camera. Green color
So small, so light, so fun | Image by PhoneArena
Mini tablets have a problem. They are cute and capable, that’s for sure, but their advantages are also a hindrance – you can’t quite place them.

Compact and light, but barely bigger than a smartphone. Powerful, but their capabilities beg for a bigger screen. Convenient to be used as an ebook reader or Internet browser, but a bit too glossy and vibrant to suit the role.

Naturally, when I heard there’s a Huawei MatePad Mini, my first thought was “yet another one I won’t use”. But now that I’ve had my hands on it… I can see this thing working where others didn’t so far.

It’s all about the bezel and weight



The Huawei MatePad Mini has an extremely thin bezel and fits an 8.8-inch display in a body that measures 7.82 x 5.01 x 0.20 in (198.59 x 127.27 x 5.1 mm).

For comparison, the current iPad mini is 7.69 x 5.31 x 0.25 in (195.4 x 134.8 x 6.3 mm) big and houses an 8.2-inch screen.



Furthermore, the MatePad Mini weighs a mere 9 Oz (255 g), which is closer to the weight of a big smartphone than a mini tablet. The iPad mini is 297 g.

Recommended For You

So, as I picked the MatePad Mini from its display stand, I thought “OK, there’s something here”. It’s still a compact, pocketable tablet, but that 0.6-inch difference does bring it up to a more “usable tablet” level. But there was also another detail:

Built-in matte screen


Personally, I enjoy paper-like matte screen protectors. They feel better to touch and swipe on, they don’t show finger smudges as much, they are miles better for stylus use than just swiping across a gloss screen, they reduce glare, and they are great for reading.

Their downside is huge, though — they soften the image from your tablet, they could distort colors or fine details, and it’s generally always a tradeoff.

Now, Huawei had a few products with matte displays this year, so I guess the company is really exploring ways to make it a built-in feature that doesn’t distort the screen image as much.

And yes, the MatePad Mini comes with a matte glass display, which looked great to me in person and had that soft touch that I enjoy when scrolling on my iPad with a screen protector on it.

I did not notice any serious distortions or softening of the image.

It will all be down to the performance


All I had time for was to swipe through some apps and open a webpage or two. The animations were smooth, I didn’t notice slow loading times or hiccups.



The MatePad Mini I held in my hands had the Kirin 9010B chip. It’s an offshoot of the Kirin 9010 that can be found in the Mate 70 and Pura 80 phones, but tweaked to have a slightly different thermal envelope. That is to say — maybe it will throttle more or faster.

It’s more of a midrange chip, with multi-thread performance comparable to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 from 2022, and a single-core prowess that’s still slightly weaker.

So, I am hopeful, but still cautious about this thing in the long run.

The accessories to round it off



You can buy a Huawei M-Pencil Pro and a Huawei MatePad Mini Folio cover for the tablet to get a full package experience.

I think the fact that it doesn’t have a keyboard folio accessory like its bigger siblings is a missed opportunity. Yes, it does support wireless keyboards, but a nice case molded to fit it perfectly and prop it up would’ve been perfect.

Price and availability


The Huawei MatePad Mini supposedly “launched globally” yesterday, but I still can’t get a solid price to give you. Definitely don’t look at the prices from online 3rd party retailers — those will make your head spin, and I do hope this little tablet doesn’t cost anything near that.

I’ll keep you posted, but what do you think? What’s a fair price for this tablet?


Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/106-200/Preslav-K.webp
Preslav Kateliev Senior Reviews Writer
Preslav, a member of the PhoneArena team since 2014, is a mobile technology enthusiast with a penchant for integrating tech into his hobbies and work. Whether it's writing articles on an iPad Pro, recording band rehearsals with multiple phones, or exploring the potential of mobile gaming through services like GeForce Now and Steam Link, Preslav's approach is hands-on and innovative. His balanced perspective allows him to appreciate both Android and iOS ecosystems, focusing on performance, camera quality, and user experience over brand loyalty.
Read the latest from Preslav Kateliev

Recommended For You

COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

Dual Sim Whatsapp Iphone

by menooch18 • 1

Disassociated Phone - Unable to Login to T-Life

by glamothe • 4

My Tattoo Sleeve vs Smartwatches: 1–0 (Guess Who’s Winning)

by Tsvetomir.T • 8
Discover more from the community

Popular stories

Verizon disabled comments after customers posted warnings to other subscribers
Verizon disabled comments after customers posted warnings to other subscribers
Google is making a core Gemini feature available to free users
Google is making a core Gemini feature available to free users
The worst nightmare for T-Mobile subscribers happened on Friday (Update: T-Mobile responds)
The worst nightmare for T-Mobile subscribers happened on Friday (Update: T-Mobile responds)
These smart new features are quietly turning Google Messages into one of the best messaging apps out there
These smart new features are quietly turning Google Messages into one of the best messaging apps out there
Foldable iPhone price: Apple plans to shock the world according to reports
Foldable iPhone price: Apple plans to shock the world according to reports
Galaxy S26 Ultra is the only model that matters this year for three reasons
Galaxy S26 Ultra is the only model that matters this year for three reasons

Latest News

Another Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra gets unboxed early in a detailed review
Another Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra gets unboxed early in a detailed review
Apple broke records in another key market, but Samsung still dominated it
Apple broke records in another key market, but Samsung still dominated it
The Galaxy S26 Ultra will make mainstream flagships fun again
The Galaxy S26 Ultra will make mainstream flagships fun again
My reasons to get the Galaxy S26 Plus over the other models
My reasons to get the Galaxy S26 Plus over the other models
Samsung is reportedly revising its Galaxy S26 Ultra production plan, but not because of high demand
Samsung is reportedly revising its Galaxy S26 Ultra production plan, but not because of high demand
Will the OnePlus 16 be a proper gaming phone instead of a traditional flagship?
Will the OnePlus 16 be a proper gaming phone instead of a traditional flagship?
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless