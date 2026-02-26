If you’re into bright colors, you’ll love Nothing’s newly confirmed product premiere
Another day, another intriguing teaser for a Nothing product that’ll launch on March 5.
Nothing launched the Headphone (1) in 2025. | Image by PhoneArena
Gone are the days when tech companies kept it quiet before their big hardware premiere events. Just like Samsung did ahead of the Galaxy S26 premiere, Nothing is regularly teasing the products it plans to launch at its March 5 event. Besides the pink Nothing Phone (4a), the company has at least one more surprise.
Nothing officially teases the Headphone (a)
Nothing has officially confirmed it will launch new over-the-ear headphones alongside its upcoming budget smartphones. The company shared a teaser for the Headphone (a) on social media, which reveals very little.
In a close-up image of the Headphone (a), we can see what appears to be one of its earcups with the branding of the model on it. The image shows that the headphones are likely to be available in a combination of yellow and grey. The new model is likely to stick to a design similar to that of the Headphone (1), with the colorful part probably being the oval cap on top of a rectangular earcup.
Maybe it’s just a rebrand
You can see all the yellow in the teaser image for the Headphone (a). | Image by Nothing
We first heard about the Headphone (a) in early February, when a leaker claimed the device would be a rebranded Headphone (1) in a plastic body. Nothing’s premium headphones have an aluminum outer casing and several stainless-steel elements.
Do you think the Headphone (a) could become truly popular?
The same source said that the new headphones will be offered in yellow, pink, black, and white. We’ve already seen the yellow version, and Nothing just teased a pink Phone (4a), so there’s a chance it’s available for the headphones as well.
Another rumor claimed that the Headphone (a) will cost €159, which is certainly a budget option compared to the €299/$299 launch price of the Headphone (1).
You should be intrigued
So many rumors about the Headphone (a) have already been confirmed that I won’t be surprised if all the information turns out to be true. If that happens to be the case, I think those will be among the most interesting over-the-ear headphones we’ve seen in some time. We gave the Nothing Headphone (1) an impressive score of 8.0 in our review, which makes me more than intrigued about their budget version.
