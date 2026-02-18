Google is cooking up a fix for the biggest issue with face unlock on Pixel phones

A man holding the Pixel 10 in his hand. | Image by PhoneArena

A new report suggests that Google is finally looking to address this shortcoming. The tech giant is reportedly working on a new technology, codenamed Project Toscana, intending to improve the face unlock feature on Pixels and Chromebooks.





What's interesting is that the source that shared this information claims to have tested this upgrade on a Pixel phone with a single hole-punch camera cutout. This indicates that the addition of this upgrade won't add any visible sensors to the screen. Most likely, it will also rely on infrared like that used in iPhones, and it will be hidden under the display.



Not something new for Google



In 2019, Google introduced the Pixel 4, which offered a similar face unlock experience to Apple's Face ID. The phone relied on infrared cameras and dot projectors for facial biometric authentication. However, this entire infrastructure was removed from the Pixel 5 in favor of a fingerprint scanner.



The source further claims that Project Toscana is similar to Apple's Face ID in terms of speed and works in any lighting condition. Speed is definitely not the highlight here, as face unlock on Pixel phones is already quick enough when used in good lighting conditions. The mention that the upgrade works in different lighting conditions is something you should look forward to, as it suggests that you would be able to unlock your phone quickly through your face even in dark conditions.





Receive the latest Android news Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy Soniya Jobanputra, who was a product manager on the Pixel team at the time, said that this step was taken to add more premium features to the Pixel 5. It was also believed at the time that fingerprint unlock was more secure than face unlock.





Facial authentication was later added back in the Pixel 7 series phones. However, this time it didn't have infrared technology. Instead, it relied on the front camera to recognize the face.





We could hear more about Project Toscana soon

As a Pixel 10 owner, I admit that its facial recognition feature really struggles in dark conditions. I often have to increase the screen brightness or move to a brighter area for the Pixel to recognize my face. There are also times when it struggles so much that I eventually give up and use a pattern or fingerprint to unlock the device.



Unfortunately, this isn't a problem that's limited to Pixel phones. Facial biometric authentication doesn't work as quickly and accurately on any Android smartphone as it does on Apple devices. The reason behind this, as I mentioned above, is the lack of infrared technology in Android devices.





Unfortunately, this isn't a problem that's limited to Pixel phones. Facial biometric authentication doesn't work as quickly and accurately on any Android smartphone as it does on Apple devices. The reason behind this, as I mentioned above, is the lack of infrared technology in Android devices.

Pixel 11 lineup and now the latest news of Project Toscana give a strong indication that facial recognition in Pixel phones and other Android devices could soon get better. There's a possibility that more details about this upcoming change will be shared at the upcoming Fortunately, the previous rumor of an under-display camera in thelineup and now the latest news of Project Toscana give a strong indication that facial recognition in Pixel phones and other Android devices could soon get better. There's a possibility that more details about this upcoming change will be shared at the upcoming Google I/O , which is scheduled for May 19-20.

This mainly occurs because, in comparison to an iPhone that uses an infrared projector and an infrared camera to scan your face in 3D, Pixel phones rely on the selfie camera for 2D facial-based recognition. Since there isn't enough light for the selfie camera to see the face in a dark environment, the face unlock feature in Pixel phones struggles in these situations.