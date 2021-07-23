Google finally confirms Wear OS 3 name and super-short list of devices eligible for 'opt-in' update





The very name of the "biggest update to Wear ever" was never confirmed by Big G itself, at least not until yesterday, when a Community Manager posted a short but important piece on the company's support webpages dedicated primarily to detailing the path to Wear OS 3 for a number of existing and soon-to-be-unveiled smartwatches.

Wear OS 3, not Wear OS 3.0 or Wear by Google









In addition to that Snapdragon 4100-powered GPS-only device, the TicWatch Pro 3 Cellular/LTE and the TicWatch E3 will also be able to run Wear OS 3... eventually. And only if you want to.









The choice will be all yours at some point in "mid to second half of 2022", but before you decide to make the leap, you should know that "the extent of changes brought to Wear OS 3" requires resetting your old intelligent timepiece to its factory settings as preparation for the software overhaul.









Disappointingly, it looks like Mobvoi's "follow on TicWatch devices" and Fossil Group's "new generation of devices" will be launched with the current Wear OS experience pre-installed and updated to the new OS version later on, presumably using the same opt-in process as the TicWatch Pro 3 GPS, TicWatch Pro 3 LTE, and TicWatch E3.

No Wear OS 3 for the vast majority of smartwatches out there





This settles once and for all that a bunch of existing devices not powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon Wear 4100 SoC will be left behind (most notably, the Fossil Gen 5 lineup), but for what it's worth, Google remains committed to bringing "new app experiences" and "maintaining security updates for a minimum of two years from launch" for all of these smartwatches.





















After all, it seems highly unlikely that the Fossil Gen 6 family or Mobvoi's TicWatch Pro 4, which are still completely shrouded in secrecy, will ever be able to take on the Apple Watch Series 7 in raw power, health monitoring skills, and overall utility, even after scoring their Wear OS 3 updates, hopefully earlier that "mid to second half" of next year.

