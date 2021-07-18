Hot new Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 update improves blood oxygen technology

Hot new Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 update improves blood oxygen technology0
That's just one of the key focus areas of a cool new over-the-air goodie pack currently rolling out to the Galaxy Watch 3 in India, mind you, before eventually expanding to other countries and regions across the world.
The Galaxy Watch 3 was in fact the company's very first wearable device equipped with a blood oxygen level-measuring SpO2 sensor, which was fine-tuned and improved several times in the months after the commercial debut of the extremely well-received and presumably popular smartwatch.
This is without a doubt one of the best smartwatches money can buy in 2021, and with each "minor" but meaningful software update of this sort, its stability, power, and overall appeal are enhanced, even with the Wear OS-based Galaxy Watch 4 and Watch 4 Classic right around the corner.
With the app gap to Google's Wear OS platform never to be closed now, Samsung is focusing on things like activity tracking and voice guidance as well, enabling the latter functionality directly via a headset connected to a mobile device when you exercise with the Galaxy Watch 3 on your wrist and for traveled distance and HR data when Auto Lap is on during running or cycling.
Once again, these are not huge, life-altering upgrades and changes, but the 77.65MB update making its way OTA as we speak is not exactly tiny, so you're probably looking at some very noticeable blood oxygen and overall stability and reliability improvements here.