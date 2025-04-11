Google Pixel 9 is discounted here!

This first Pixel Watch 4 leak suggests Google means business this year

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Google Wearables Wear Pixel Watch
Leaked Google Pixel Watch 4 render
You know the Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, and Pixel 10 Pro Fold handsets that seem to hold very few secrets after a barrage of rock-solid recent leaks? If history is any indication, Google will probably unveil something else alongside its next big smartphones this summer, and now that something else is an open book in many ways too.

I'm talking of course about the Pixel Watch 4, which is today rendered in all its glory by one of the most reputable mobile tech leakers in the business right now. Much like the entire aforementioned Pixel 10 roster, this upcoming Apple Watch alternative is likely to look weirdly familiar to a lot of wearable industry watchers (no pun intended) at first glance, but on closer inspection, you might notice a couple of potentially major revisions from the Pixel Watch 3's design.

How excited should you get?


Well, that depends an awful lot on the things that make a smartwatch great for you. If you care more about style than battery life, you're unlikely to be very happy with Google's apparent decision to bump up the Pixel Watch 3's 12.3mm waist to 14.3mm for this 2025 sequel.

That's certainly a significant and pretty surprising change given that the first-gen Pixel Watch back in 2022 and 2023's Pixel Watch 2 also measured the exact same 12.3mm in thickness. Both the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 and Apple Watch Series 10, in case you're wondering, come with a comparatively razor-thin 9.7mm profile, so it definitely sounds like Google will have a tough time marketing the Pixel Watch 4 as superior to its key competitors from this particular standpoint.


While nothing is etched in stone in the battery size department just yet, it seems safe to expect a major upgrade on that front from Big G this year. Last year's Pixel Watch 3 packs a 307mAh cell in a 41mm variant and a 420mAh battery in a 45mm case size, and although I'd prefer not to make any firm predictions at the moment, both those numbers are clearly likely to jump to impressive new heights.

Obviously, it's going to be much more important for Google to boost the advertised 24-hour and 36-hour battery life ratings in Always-On Display and Battery Saver modes respectively, as well as the real-life endurance between charges that didn't exactly knock our socks off in our comprehensive Pixel Watch 3 review.

Any other changes to note?


As a matter of fact, yes. For one thing, the screen bezels seem to be a tad thinner on the Pixel Watch 4 compared to its predecessor, which might help offset the impact of the chunkier profile on the feel of the new Wear OS-based timepiece on your wrist.

There's also a strong indication that Google could bring wireless charging back after supporting the technology on the OG Pixel Watch but curiously removing it from the Pixel Watch 2 and 3.

 

With two mysterious new buttons in tow, the Pixel Watch 4 could gain... some type of extra functionality compared to the Pixel Watch 3, and while there are no guarantees for the time being, the case sizes are likely to go unchanged, at 41 and 45mm.

Recommended Stories
Because this cosmetic leak is the first recorded sign of the product's existence, there are no words on any other specs right now. And because the US president continues to play a totally unpredictable game of poker with... the rest of the world, it's currently impossible to say how much the Pixel Watch 4 will cost and exactly when it might be released.
Did you enjoy reading this article?
There's more to explore with a FREE members account.
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Manage your newsletter choices
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/242-200/Adrian-Diaconescu.jpg
Adrian Diaconescu Senior Deals and News Writer
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.
Read the latest from Adrian Diaconescu

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

I just ditched my grandfathered T-Mobile Magenta plan — and I’m not sorry
I just ditched my grandfathered T-Mobile Magenta plan — and I’m not sorry
T-Mobile is raising prices yet again with the oldest and dirtiest trick in the book
T-Mobile is raising prices yet again with the oldest and dirtiest trick in the book
T-Mobile's free line offer is giving some customers a very expensive surprise
T-Mobile's free line offer is giving some customers a very expensive surprise
Some Google Pixel phones are getting a mid-cycle single-feature drop that supercharges Gemini
Some Google Pixel phones are getting a mid-cycle single-feature drop that supercharges Gemini
Verizon gets a green light to get rid of yet another dead zone
Verizon gets a green light to get rid of yet another dead zone
This is the coolest flip phone this year and it’s not the Galaxy Z Flip 7
This is the coolest flip phone this year and it’s not the Galaxy Z Flip 7

Latest News

This future smart ring might adjust itself until it gets the perfect reading
This future smart ring might adjust itself until it gets the perfect reading
Verizon’s new My Biz Plan offers maximum flexibility, valuable add-ons
Verizon’s new My Biz Plan offers maximum flexibility, valuable add-ons
Best laptop deals this week: Save up to 73% on a new laptop with these hot offers
Best laptop deals this week: Save up to 73% on a new laptop with these hot offers
Google Pixel 9a first impressions: flat on its back but not flat on value
Google Pixel 9a first impressions: flat on its back but not flat on value
Walmart launches yet another JBL Flip 6 promo you don't want miss
Walmart launches yet another JBL Flip 6 promo you don't want miss
The Oppo Find X8 Ultra is official now: another déjà vu, but with a clever twist here and there
The Oppo Find X8 Ultra is official now: another déjà vu, but with a clever twist here and there
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless