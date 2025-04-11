This first Pixel Watch 4 leak suggests Google means business this year





I'm talking of course about the Pixel 10 Pixel Watch 3 's design. I'm talking of course about the Pixel Watch 4 , which is today rendered in all its glory by one of the most reputable mobile tech leakers in the business right now. Much like the entire aforementionedroster, this upcoming Apple Watch alternative is likely to look weirdly familiar to a lot of wearable industry watchers (no pun intended) at first glance, but on closer inspection, you might notice a couple of potentially major revisions from the's design.

How excited should you get?





Pixel Watch 3 Well, that depends an awful lot on the things that make a smartwatch great for you. If you care more about style than battery life, you're unlikely to be very happy with Google's apparent decision to bump up the's 12.3mm waist to 14.3mm for this 2025 sequel.









Pixel Watch 3 While nothing is etched in stone in the battery size department just yet, it seems safe to expect a major upgrade on that front from Big G this year. Last year'spacks a 307mAh cell in a 41mm variant and a 420mAh battery in a 45mm case size , and although I'd prefer not to make any firm predictions at the moment, both those numbers are clearly likely to jump to impressive new heights.





Pixel Watch 3 review. Obviously, it's going to be much more important for Google to boost the advertised 24-hour and 36-hour battery life ratings in Always-On Display and Battery Saver modes respectively, as well as the real-life endurance between charges that didn't exactly knock our socks off in our comprehensive

Any other changes to note?





As a matter of fact, yes. For one thing, the screen bezels seem to be a tad thinner on the Pixel Watch 4 compared to its predecessor, which might help offset the impact of the chunkier profile on the feel of the new Wear OS-based timepiece on your wrist.





Pixel Watch 2 There's also a strong indication that Google could bring wireless charging back after supporting the technology on the OG Pixel Watch but curiously removing it from theand 3.









With two mysterious new buttons in tow, the Pixel Watch 4 could gain... some type of extra functionality compared to the Pixel Watch 3 , and while there are no guarantees for the time being, the case sizes are likely to go unchanged, at 41 and 45mm.



Recommended Stories

Pixel Watch 4 will cost and exactly when it might be released. Because this cosmetic leak is the first recorded sign of the product's existence, there are no words on any other specs right now. And because the US president continues to play a totally unpredictable game of poker with... the rest of the world, it's currently impossible to say how much thewill cost and exactly when it might be released.