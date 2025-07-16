Grab a free iPhone 13 from Total Wireless!
Pixel Watch 4 might handle AI much better thanks to a key spec upgrade

Google's upcoming smartwatch is set to also get better battery and display.

Google Pixel Watch 4might stick to the Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 chipset, but it is set to get an updated co-processor. The new chip, called M55, is said to introduce major improvements to the AI abilities of the smartwatch.

A new report from Android Headlines claims that the M55 co-processor might be capable of handling “five times the AI workload at a fraction of the power” used by previous versions. 

All previous Pixel Watch models have used the M33 co-processor, which was released by Arm in 2016. The goal of that chip is to handle specific tasks, such as per-second heart rate measurements. The Cortex-M55, which might be featured in the Pixel Watch 4, was released in 2020, and Arm describes it as its most AI-capable Cortex-M chip.

It brings energy-efficient digital signal processing (DSP) and machine learning (ML) capabilities to the Cortex-M family. With the Cortex-M55 processor, developers can take advantage of the ease-of-use of Cortex-M, a single toolchain, optimized software libraries, and an industry-leading embedded ecosystem. The processor allows the integration of differentiating AI techniques, while staying within the system cost and energy constraints of battery powered IoT devices.

Arm, July 2025

The list of specs is completed by 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. Those numbers are similar to those on previous models, so there’s nothing surprising about them.

Google might also upgrade the brightness of the Pixel Watch 4’s display. The upgrade might be to 3,000 nits, which is a significant upgrade from the Pixel Watch 3’s 2,000 nits peak brightness. If that turns out to be true, Google’s watch will match the brightness of the Apple Watch Ultra 2 and the brand new Samsung Galaxy Watch 8.

Do you plan to get a new smartwatch soon?

Vote View Result


The battery might also improve significantly, leading to an increase in estimated battery life. The 41mm model might last up to 30 hours with always-on display turned on and up to 48 hours in battery saver mode. On the 45mm model, the numbers are up to 40 hours with AOD and up to 72 hours with Battery Saver.

I think the upgrades to the Pixel Watch 4 sound great, especially for owners of older watches. While the chipset will stay the same, that’s still Qualcomm’s latest smartwatch chip, so Google doesn’t have much of a choice about it. However, the battery life and display improvements sound significant enough to get excited about. Pairing that with the rumored introduction of Gemini to the Pixel Watch 4, and we get a decent refresh.

The Pixel Watch 4 is likely to be introduced along the Pixel 10 series. The next Made by Google event is on August 20 and it’s where the company might introduce the Pixel 10Pixel 10 ProPixel 10 Pro XL, Pixel 10 Pro Fold, and the new smartwatch. All devices might be released on August 28.

