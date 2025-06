Top 3 biggest issues with T-Mobile's satellite service for Android (and a big plus for iOS 26 users)

T-Mobile

T-Mobile

Receive the latest T-Mobile news Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy

T-Mobile

Are you willing to wait some extra months before subcribing for T-Satellite? Yes, I wanted bugs sorted out. I want to use T-Satellite right away, bugs or not. I don't plan using T-Satellite. Yes, I wanted bugs sorted out. 0% I want to use T-Satellite right away, bugs or not. 0% I don't plan using T-Satellite. 100%

T-Mobile

iOS 26





Good to know!

Grab a free iPhone 13 from Total Wireless! Switch to Total 5G+ Unlimited 3-Month plan or Total 5G Unlimited and get a free iPhone.

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase Check Out The Offer

It's now officially less than a month until T-Mobile officially launches T-Satellite (that's set to happen on July 23), and here is what drives some Android users crazy.There are three major issues with the Starlink-enabled cell phone service right now, per the suspence89 Reddit user as laid out in a discussion thread According to them, the T-Satellite service is "not ready for prime time":The user has a solid experience with T-Satellite and has been part of the beta program for over a month, actively providing feedback through surveys and bug reports in the app. However, they encountered several significant issues that made the service difficult to rely on.One major annoyance was receiving frequent, random text messages fromstating that their device was connected to "Starlink". These messages often arrived at inconvenient times, including late at night, and became frustrating quickly. For someone who has issues going to sleep or who is sensitive to noises, this can be an awful experience.Another key problem for the user was service prioritization. Although they live in a rural area and depend on Wi-Fi calling nearly all the time, the phone would still frequently default to using the Starlink connection – even when a strong Wi-Fi signal was available. This caused disruptions, such as being unable to send picture messages or complete calls. Another major inconvenience, the way I see it. Fine tuning is needed as soon as possible.Additionally, they noted that's customer support seemed unprepared to handle issues related to this new feature. Despite calling multiple times, they found that representatives consistently lacked the knowledge to offer meaningful help.Using a Samsung S22 Ultra, the user advised others to hold off on adopting the service for now. In their view, it would be better to wait at least another six months for the company to address these problems.Meanwhile, a fellow iPhone user who is on the iOS 26 beta program reports a win and a serious improvement over the iOS 18 Previously, the iPhone user was unable to connect to Starlink satellites on's beta program, but now, after enrolling in thebeta program, managed to.