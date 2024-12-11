Apple Watch Ultra 3 rumored to get satellite messaging abilities

Google Pixel 9 with 20% discount!

The next Apple Watch Ultra 3, expected to come in 2025, is now appearing in the rumor mill. The latest rumor indicates that the premium rugged timepiece may gain the ability to send text messages via a satellite connection which would allow it to be used for off-grid connection.

Apple is already offering a number of satellite-based features for communications on the iPhone. These are important when you're in a zone where there's no network coverage as they would allow you to message someone with the help of a satellite. Newer iPhones come with Emergency SOS via Satellite and Roadside Assistance via Satellite, and can also use Messages via Satellite.

The Apple Watch doesn't currently offer such satellite-based functionality. However, this is reportedly going to change with the next Apple Watch Ultra - the Apple Watch Ultra 3 - in 2025. The info comes from Bloomberg sources, which indicate Cupertino has plans to include satellite-based functionality on the next premium rugged smartwatch.

This would allow Apple Watch Ultra users to send messages even if they're outside of coverage of cellular networks or Wi-Fi. This will be especially useful for this smartwatch as it is in general advertised as the Apple Watch for adventure seekers.

Including this feature on the Watch would also allow some people to leave their iPhones at home base and not risk damaging their iPhones just to maintain a way to communicate.

If Apple does that with the Ultra 3, this would become the first mainstream smartwatch to offer satellite communications. Some Garmin smartwatches already support satellite connectivity, like the Garmin Instinct 2X Solar, but those are pretty niche products designed mainly for extreme adventure seekers.

The sources also say that the long-awaited blood pressure monitoring may come in 2025 as well. This feature has been rumored for previous Apple Watches as well, like the Series 10, but didn't materialize. Reportedly, the feature didn't come as it was considered not reliable enough for public release.
 
In my opinion, satellite messaging on the Apple Watch Ultra 3 sounds like a very good idea. Given the fact that the rugged smartwatch is advertised as an option for extreme adventurers, it would make sense that it ensures you have a way to connect to somebody if you end up stuck on a remote mountaintop.
