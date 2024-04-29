Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!

This sweet new Pixel Watch 2 deal makes the LTE version cheaper than ever before

By
0comments
Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
This sweet new Pixel Watch 2 deal makes the LTE version cheaper than ever before
If you're a hardcore Google fan looking for the best smartwatch to pair with your new or old Android phone, your choice seems to be an absolute no-brainer today. While the first-gen Pixel Watch has been deeply discounted for quite some time now, the right decision for a smart buyer was to wait for a new Pixel Watch 2 deal, which is what you can currently get at Amazon and other major US retailers.

We're not talking about just any Pixel Watch 2 discount either, but a rare $50 slashed off the second-gen "pure Google" smartwatch in an entry-level Wi-Fi-only variant and a totally unprecedented 70 bucks knocked down from the $399.99 list price of an LTE-enabled model.

Google Pixel Watch 2

41mm, Wear OS, GPS, Bluetooth, Aluminum Case, Active Band, Multiple Colors, Circular AMOLED Display with Up to 1000 Nits Brightness, Heart Rate Monitor, ECG, Blood Oxygen Sensor, Fall Detection, Emergency SOS, Safety Check, Skin Temperature, Stress Management, Compass, Altimeter, Built-in Microphone and Speaker, Enhanced 24-Hour Battery Life
$50 off (14%)
Buy at Amazon

Google Pixel Watch 2

41mm, Wear OS, GPS, Bluetooth, 4G LTE, Aluminum Case, Active Band, Multiple Colors, Circular AMOLED Display with Up to 1000 Nits Brightness, Heart Rate Monitor, ECG, Blood Oxygen Sensor, Fall Detection, Emergency SOS, Safety Check, Skin Temperature, Stress Management, Compass, Altimeter, Built-in Microphone and Speaker, Enhanced 24-Hour Battery Life
$70 off (18%)
Buy at Amazon

These deals are good across all colorways as far as both of those variants are concerned, and as evidenced in our in-depth Pixel Watch 2 review last year, this is a much better device than its deeply flawed predecessor. Is it perfect? Far from it.

But the battery life is... not terrible for a Wear OS timepiece, the design is a total gem, the heart rate tracking as accurate as all the other best smartwatches today provide, and the overall system performance satisfying (at the very least) for any and all types of users.

Of course, a Pixel Watch 3 with further advancements in the speed, health monitoring, and possibly even battery life departments is unsurprisingly right around the corner, but until we see that model released, this "old" one remains mighty hard to turn down at these very cool discounts of up to $70.

If you're an Android smartphone user open to all brands and companies, you may also be inclined to consider Samsung's Galaxy Watch 6 and Watch 6 Classic as top-tier alternatives to the Pixel Watch 2. But the premium Classic model is a lot pricier right now, while the "vanilla" Watch 6 is arguably not as good-looking. So, yeah, we're sticking with our recommendation here, at least for the time being.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/242-200/Adrian-Diaconescu.jpg
Adrian Diaconescu Mobile Tech News and Deals Journalist
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.

Recommended Stories

Google Pixel Watch - Deals History
7 stories
29 Apr, 2024
This sweet new Pixel Watch 2 deal makes the LTE version cheaper than ever before
15 Apr, 2024
Lower and lower, the price of the OG Pixel Watch dips even further on Amazon
08 Apr, 2024
The sleek Pixel Watch just dropped to a new lowest-ever price at Amazon and Walmart
20 Mar, 2024
A 24% Spring Sale discount propels Google's Pixel Watch to the top of the budget watch rankings
19 Feb, 2024
Cool Amazon deal makes the OG Pixel Watch a gem waiting to be snatched up
Expand timeline
Loading ...
Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Apple warns iPhone users about overnight iPhone charging
Apple warns iPhone users about overnight iPhone charging
Next time you contact T-Mobile, you'll probably be assisted by an employee with 'superpowers'
Next time you contact T-Mobile, you'll probably be assisted by an employee with 'superpowers'
Verizon customers need to be on red alert as a phishing campaign aims to steal their money
Verizon customers need to be on red alert as a phishing campaign aims to steal their money
Samsung's killer Galaxy Watch 6 Classic trade-in deal comes just in time for Mother's Day
Samsung's killer Galaxy Watch 6 Classic trade-in deal comes just in time for Mother's Day
T-Mobile is now going to dictate where you can use its 5G internet
T-Mobile is now going to dictate where you can use its 5G internet
Why in the world would I pay top dollar for the Galaxy S24 Ultra if it gets left behind by Samsung?
Why in the world would I pay top dollar for the Galaxy S24 Ultra if it gets left behind by Samsung?

Latest News

The way you handle your iPhone apps could be hurting battery life and performance
The way you handle your iPhone apps could be hurting battery life and performance
HTC could launch another mid-range smartphone this summer
HTC could launch another mid-range smartphone this summer
Keyboard apps used by one billion users found to have a flaw that exposes keystrokes
Keyboard apps used by one billion users found to have a flaw that exposes keystrokes
Major leak reveals images, video, release date of Apple's new Beats Solo Buds and Beats Solo 4
Major leak reveals images, video, release date of Apple's new Beats Solo Buds and Beats Solo 4
OnePlus Nord 4 and Nord CE4 Lite key specs leaked
OnePlus Nord 4 and Nord CE4 Lite key specs leaked
Apple removes three apps from App Store that claimed in ads they could create AI porn
Apple removes three apps from App Store that claimed in ads they could create AI porn
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless