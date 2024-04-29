This sweet new Pixel Watch 2 deal makes the LTE version cheaper than ever before

Pixel Watch 2





We're not talking about just any Pixel Watch 2 discount either, but a rare $50 slashed off the second-gen "pure Google" smartwatch in an entry-level Wi-Fi-only variant and a totally unprecedented 70 bucks knocked down from the $399.99 list price of an LTE-enabled model.

Google Pixel Watch 2 41mm, Wear OS, GPS, Bluetooth, Aluminum Case, Active Band, Multiple Colors, Circular AMOLED Display with Up to 1000 Nits Brightness, Heart Rate Monitor, ECG, Blood Oxygen Sensor, Fall Detection, Emergency SOS, Safety Check, Skin Temperature, Stress Management, Compass, Altimeter, Built-in Microphone and Speaker, Enhanced 24-Hour Battery Life $50 off (14%) Buy at Amazon Google Pixel Watch 2 41mm, Wear OS, GPS, Bluetooth, 4G LTE, Aluminum Case, Active Band, Multiple Colors, Circular AMOLED Display with Up to 1000 Nits Brightness, Heart Rate Monitor, ECG, Blood Oxygen Sensor, Fall Detection, Emergency SOS, Safety Check, Skin Temperature, Stress Management, Compass, Altimeter, Built-in Microphone and Speaker, Enhanced 24-Hour Battery Life $70 off (18%) Buy at Amazon





much better device than its deeply flawed predecessor. Is it perfect? Far from it. These deals are good across all colorways as far as both of those variants are concerned, and as evidenced in our in-depth Pixel Watch 2 review last year, this is abetter device than its deeply flawed predecessor. Is it perfect? Far from it.





But the battery life is... not terrible for a Wear OS timepiece, the design is a total gem, the heart rate tracking as accurate as all the other best smartwatches today provide, and the overall system performance satisfying (at the very least) for any and all types of users.





Of course, a Pixel Watch 3 with further advancements in the speed, health monitoring, and possibly even battery life departments is unsurprisingly right around the corner, but until we see that model released, this "old" one remains mighty hard to turn down at these very cool discounts of up to $70.



