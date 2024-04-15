Lower and lower, the price of the OG Pixel Watch dips even further on Amazon

Up Next:
We recently shared that Amazon is selling Google's OG Pixel Watch at a lovely $74 price cut. But it appears that Lady Luck heard your inner debate about whether to go for this bad boy or not and decided to lower the price even more.
At the moment, the Wi-Fi model is on sale at a gorgeous $100 discount on Amazon, allowing you to snatch one for 36% off its usual price if you act fast and pull the trigger on this deal today!
While not exactly new to the market, the Pixel Watch is still worth it even in 2024. As its first-ever smartwatch, Google wanted to create a premium timepiece with an elegant design. So, the watch goes well with shorts and a T-shirt, as well as a fancy suit.
In addition to its look, the wearable comes with Fitbit's industry-leading fitness tracking and packs all the health-tracking features you expect to find on a high-end smartwatch. It can even measure your heart rate every second.
Overall, the OG Pixel Watch is still good value for money, especially now that it can be yours for $100 off its price. So, tap the deal button in this article and get a brand-new Pixel Watch today!
The Pixel Watch should also be able to provide an all-day battery life. We understand that this is not ideal, but it's completely normal for such a smartwatch. Samsung and Apple's smartwatches — except for the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro and the Apple Watch Ultra models — have similar battery life. Moreover, an all-day battery life is just incredible for the Pixel Watch, as this handsome fella had poor battery life when it came out. Users had to charge it twice a day before Google addressed the issue.
