Extra discounts on iPads at BackMarket
NEW MOTOROLA RAZR ALERT
Pre-order your Razr Ultra now and get a free 1TB of storage upgrade!
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins

The OG Pixel Watch with 4G LTE (and 1-year warranty) is far too cheap for Google fans to look away

$69.99 for a cellular-capable Wear OS smartwatch in brand-new condition? Sign me up!

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Deals Google Pixel Watch
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Google Pixel Watch
Released in the fall of 2022, the Pixel Watch was arguably not the world's best smartwatch back then, and it's obviously not among the greatest wearable devices an Android smartphone user can buy right now either. Unless, of course, it's priced so incredibly low that you just have to consider it as an ultra-affordable alternative to the newer and improved Pixel Watch 2 and Pixel Watch 3.

Believe it or not, Woot is currently charging as little as $69.99 for this Google-made intelligent timepiece, and in addition to looking at brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged units here, you're also getting a full 1-year warranty with your purchase.

Google Pixel Watch

$69 99
$399 99
$330 off (83%)
41mm, Wear OS, GPS, Bluetooth, 4G LTE, Silver Stainless Steel Case, Charcoal Active Band, Circular AMOLED Display with Up to 1000 Nits Brightness, Heart Rate Monitor, ECG, Blood Oxygen Sensor, Fall Detection, Compass, Altimeter, Built-in Microphone and Speaker, New, 1-Year Warranty Included
Buy at Woot

Google Pixel Watch

$322 off (81%)
41mm, Wear OS, GPS, Bluetooth, 4G LTE, Polished Silver Stainless Steel Case, Charcoal Active Band, Circular AMOLED Display with Up to 1000 Nits Brightness, Heart Rate Monitor, ECG, Blood Oxygen Sensor, Fall Detection, Compass, Altimeter, Built-in Microphone and Speaker
Buy at Amazon

Still not impressed? What if I were to tell you that the Amazon-owned e-tailer is selling the 4G LTE-enabled version of the first-gen Pixel Watch at this crazy low and totally unprecedented price of 70 bucks. Yes, you can make and take voice calls on your wrist without your Android handset around, which used to be a privilege reserved for buyers willing to spend as much as $399.99.

That means you're looking at saving a whopping 330 bucks, at least compared to the regular price of a cellular-capable Google Pixel Watch back at the moment of its commercial debut two and a half years ago. Right now, there are other places where you can score similar deals, including on Amazon. But while Woot's parent company will sell you a 4G LTE-enabled unit for only $8 more than its daughter, the warranty terms and length there are a little less clear.

In short, you should probably stop wasting your time and pull the trigger at $69.99 ASAP, especially after Woot already ran out of $59.99 Wi-Fi-only inventory. Technically, this killer new deal is scheduled to run until Saturday, March 17, but your demand could wipe out all stock much sooner than that.

Our original Pixel Watch review, mind you, was not exactly glowing, highlighting a lot of "first-gen woes" that are for the most part still true. But Google has managed to iron out some kinks with software updates since then, and the wearable's lower-than-ever price strengthens its obvious hardware qualities, making the value proposition virtually unbeatable... for a limited time.
Did you enjoy this article?
Еxplore more with a FREE members account.
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Manage your newsletter choices
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/242-200/Adrian-Diaconescu.jpg
Adrian Diaconescu Senior Deals and News Writer
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.
Read the latest from Adrian Diaconescu
Google Pixel Watch - Deals History
37 stories
12 May, 2025
The OG Pixel Watch with 4G LTE (and 1-year warranty) is far too cheap for Google fans to look away
28 Apr, 2025
Amazing new Google Pixel Watch 2 deal is giving off strong Black Friday vibes
24 Apr, 2025
The first-gen Google Pixel Watch is insanely cheap at 76% off, but not for long
01 Apr, 2025
Amazon is still selling the Pixel Watch 3 at its best price so far in 2025
27 Mar, 2025
The Pixel Watch 2 drops to its lowest price of 2025 on Amazon during the Spring Sale
Expand timeline
Loading ...
Loading Comments...

Popular Stories

T-Mobile removed Go5G plans from website and is encouraging customers on even older plans to upgrade
T-Mobile removed Go5G plans from website and is encouraging customers on even older plans to upgrade
CTIA warns AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon customers will start experiencing congestion next year
CTIA warns AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon customers will start experiencing congestion next year
T-Mobile users with old Samsung phones get the notification they were waiting for but be careful
T-Mobile users with old Samsung phones get the notification they were waiting for but be careful

Recommended Stories

Latest News

Save $350 on the Surface Pro 11 with OLED and 16GB RAM with this rare Amazon deal
Save $350 on the Surface Pro 11 with OLED and 16GB RAM with this rare Amazon deal
Tremendous new deal makes the jumbo-sized Lenovo Idea Tab Pro (with pen) simply irresistible
Tremendous new deal makes the jumbo-sized Lenovo Idea Tab Pro (with pen) simply irresistible
One more iPhone 17 series leak hints at what many fans were hoping wasn't true
One more iPhone 17 series leak hints at what many fans were hoping wasn't true
Galaxy Z Fold 7 leak hints at a bezel so thin, it might vanish
Galaxy Z Fold 7 leak hints at a bezel so thin, it might vanish
Google settles for $1.4 billion in Incognito mode, Location History case
Google settles for $1.4 billion in Incognito mode, Location History case
Motorola Edge (2024) is a top pick for budget-conscious buyers at this discount
Motorola Edge (2024) is a top pick for budget-conscious buyers at this discount
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless