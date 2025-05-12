The OG Pixel Watch with 4G LTE (and 1-year warranty) is far too cheap for Google fans to look away





Believe it or not, Woot is currently charging as little as $69.99 for this Believe it or not, Woot is currently charging as little as $69.99 for this Google -made intelligent timepiece, and in addition to looking at brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged units here, you're also getting a full 1-year warranty with your purchase.

Google Pixel Watch $69 99 $399 99 $330 off (83%) 41mm, Wear OS, GPS, Bluetooth, 4G LTE, Silver Stainless Steel Case, Charcoal Active Band, Circular AMOLED Display with Up to 1000 Nits Brightness, Heart Rate Monitor, ECG, Blood Oxygen Sensor, Fall Detection, Compass, Altimeter, Built-in Microphone and Speaker, New, 1-Year Warranty Included Buy at Woot Google Pixel Watch $322 off (81%) 41mm, Wear OS, GPS, Bluetooth, 4G LTE, Polished Silver Stainless Steel Case, Charcoal Active Band, Circular AMOLED Display with Up to 1000 Nits Brightness, Heart Rate Monitor, ECG, Blood Oxygen Sensor, Fall Detection, Compass, Altimeter, Built-in Microphone and Speaker Buy at Amazon





Still not impressed? What if I were to tell you that the Amazon-owned e-tailer is selling the 4G LTE-enabled version of the first-gen Pixel Watch at this crazy low and totally unprecedented price of 70 bucks. Yes, you can make and take voice calls on your wrist without your Android handset around, which used to be a privilege reserved for buyers willing to spend as much as $399.99.

That means you're looking at saving a whopping 330 bucks, at least compared to the regular price of a cellular-capable Google Pixel Watch back at the moment of its commercial debut two and a half years ago. Right now, there are other places where you can score similar deals, including on Amazon. But while Woot's parent company will sell you a 4G LTE-enabled unit for only $8 more than its daughter, the warranty terms and length there are a little less clear.





In short, you should probably stop wasting your time and pull the trigger at $69.99 ASAP, especially after Woot already ran out of $59.99 Wi-Fi-only inventory. Technically, this killer new deal is scheduled to run until Saturday, March 17, but your demand could wipe out all stock much sooner than that.





Our original Pixel Watch review , mind you, was not exactly glowing, highlighting a lot of "first-gen woes" that are for the most part still true. But Google has managed to iron out some kinks with software updates since then, and the wearable's lower-than-ever price strengthens its obvious hardware qualities, making the value proposition virtually unbeatable... for a limited time.