Google's permanently discounted Pixel Watch 2 is temporarily marked down to a bonkers price now

That's unsurprisingly thanks to Amazon, which is currently selling Google 's second-ever in-house smartwatch for a cool 80 bucks less than usual or a whopping $180 discount over that aforementioned starting price from last year. That's without standalone cellular connectivity, while a 4G LTE-enabled variant is available at $100 under a $299.99 list price that was recently dropped from an original ask of $399.99.

What's the "catch"? Well, you obviously need to be a Prime member to maximize your Pixel Watch 2 savings to previously unseen levels, but that's about it. There are no device trade-ins involved or anything of that nature, which makes this hot new deal pretty much unmissable for Android phone users in need of the best budget smartwatch around right now.





In case you don't remember, our rigorous Google Pixel Watch 2 review from 2023 praised this bad boy for its clear and substantial improvements over its deeply flawed 2022 predecessor in essentially every department from battery life to charging speeds, health monitoring, and overall performance.





Yes, a lot of first-gen Pixel Watch imperfections remained alive and well, but while the Pixel Watch 3 brings a fair share of key upgrades of its own to the table, it's hard to justify the extra expense when the slightly humbler and older model is so much cheaper.





Originally priced at $350 and up and permanently marked down to as little as $250 after its sequel's introduction a couple of months ago, the 2023-releasedhas just gotten ridiculously affordable well in advance of this year's holiday season.