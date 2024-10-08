Get Samsung Galaxy S24+ with 25% off!
Save hundreds of bucks with Amazon's excellent October deals, check them out now before they're gone!
AMAZON PRIME BIG DEAL DAYS ARE HERE
Save hundreds of bucks with Amazon's excellent October deals, check them out now before they're gone!
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins

Google's permanently discounted Pixel Watch 2 is temporarily marked down to a bonkers price now

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Google Pixel Watch 2
Originally priced at $350 and up and permanently marked down to as little as $250 after its sequel's introduction a couple of months ago, the 2023-released Pixel Watch 2 has just gotten ridiculously affordable well in advance of this year's holiday season.

That's unsurprisingly thanks to Amazon, which is currently selling Google's second-ever in-house smartwatch for a cool 80 bucks less than usual or a whopping $180 discount over that aforementioned starting price from last year. That's without standalone cellular connectivity, while a 4G LTE-enabled variant is available at $100 under a $299.99 list price that was recently dropped from an original ask of $399.99.

Google Pixel Watch 2

41mm, Wear OS, GPS, Bluetooth, Aluminum Case, Active Band, Multiple Colors, Circular AMOLED Display with Up to 1000 Nits Brightness, Heart Rate Monitor, ECG, Blood Oxygen Sensor, Fall Detection, Emergency SOS, Safety Check, Skin Temperature, Stress Management, Compass, Altimeter, Built-in Microphone and Speaker, Enhanced 24-Hour Battery Life, Amazon Prime Membership Required
$79 off (32%)
Buy at Amazon

Google Pixel Watch 2

41mm, Wear OS, GPS, Bluetooth, 4G LTE, Aluminum Case, Active Band, Multiple Colors, Circular AMOLED Display with Up to 1000 Nits Brightness, Heart Rate Monitor, ECG, Blood Oxygen Sensor, Fall Detection, Emergency SOS, Safety Check, Skin Temperature, Stress Management, Compass, Altimeter, Built-in Microphone and Speaker, Enhanced 24-Hour Battery Life, Amazon Prime Membership Required
$100 off (33%)
Buy at Amazon

What's the "catch"? Well, you obviously need to be a Prime member to maximize your Pixel Watch 2 savings to previously unseen levels, but that's about it. There are no device trade-ins involved or anything of that nature, which makes this hot new deal pretty much unmissable for Android phone users in need of the best budget smartwatch around right now.

In case you don't remember, our rigorous Google Pixel Watch 2 review from 2023 praised this bad boy for its clear and substantial improvements over its deeply flawed 2022 predecessor in essentially every department from battery life to charging speeds, health monitoring, and overall performance.

Yes, a lot of first-gen Pixel Watch imperfections remained alive and well, but while the Pixel Watch 3 brings a fair share of key upgrades of its own to the table, it's hard to justify the extra expense when the slightly humbler and older model is so much cheaper.

The Pixel Watch 2 naturally goes great with the Pixel 8, Pixel 8a, Pixel 8 Pro, and Pixel 9 handsets that are all massively discounted on Amazon today as well, so if you want to prove your commitment to Google's "ecosystem", this is definitely the best time to do just that and save a small fortune in the process. 
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/242-200/Adrian-Diaconescu.jpg
Adrian Diaconescu Mobile Tech News and Deals Journalist
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.

Recommended Stories

Google Pixel Watch - Deals History
18 stories
08 Oct, 2024
Google's permanently discounted Pixel Watch 2 is temporarily marked down to a bonkers price now
30 Aug, 2024
Limited-time deal cuts 45% off the Pixel Watch LTE's price, bringing it to new all-time low
20 Aug, 2024
The stylish Pixel Watch 2 gets a juicy price cut at Amazon
13 Aug, 2024
The Pixel Watch with LTE is a real treat for bargain hunters at $100 off its price
18 Jul, 2024
Google's flawed first-gen Pixel Watch returns to the spotlight with a flawless new discount
Expand timeline
Loading ...
Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile, Verizon, Mint Mobile, Google Fi and Boost are down (UPDATE)
T-Mobile, Verizon, Mint Mobile, Google Fi and Boost are down (UPDATE)
T-Mobile staff forced to deal with angry customers after promo terms changed overnight
T-Mobile staff forced to deal with angry customers after promo terms changed overnight
Apple is moving away from its yearly product releases
Apple is moving away from its yearly product releases
New York State Supreme Court rules that T-Mobile will face some fraud charges
New York State Supreme Court rules that T-Mobile will face some fraud charges
AT&T users should brace for a rate increase as company provides price change info
AT&T users should brace for a rate increase as company provides price change info
Did SpaceX unknowingly stab T-Mobile in the back?
Did SpaceX unknowingly stab T-Mobile in the back?

Latest News

Apple's 2024 Beats Pill speaker is discounted for the very first time before Prime Day
Apple's 2024 Beats Pill speaker is discounted for the very first time before Prime Day
Google Play Store may soon start highlighting tablet-optimized apps compatible with cars
Google Play Store may soon start highlighting tablet-optimized apps compatible with cars
Amazon is selling Samsung's formidable Galaxy Buds 2 Pro at a new record low price (no Prime needed)
Amazon is selling Samsung's formidable Galaxy Buds 2 Pro at a new record low price (no Prime needed)
Xiaomi 15 Pro's design and colors exposed in leaked renders
Xiaomi 15 Pro's design and colors exposed in leaked renders
Target has the Apple Watch SE 2 with 4G LTE on sale at a Prime Day-beating price
Target has the Apple Watch SE 2 with 4G LTE on sale at a Prime Day-beating price
The iPhone has too many buttons now
The iPhone has too many buttons now
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless