Universally praised Pixel 9 gets first-ever price cut on Prime Day

Pixel 9 256GB 6.3 inches OLED 120Hz screen | Google Tensor G4 | 50MP + 48MP cameras | 4,700mAh battery

It's already competitively priced with rival devices from Samsung and Apple but if you have been waiting for the phone to go on sale, you should go for this deal. It knocks $50 off the price of the 256GBwhich has a street price of $899.Seeing as how Amazon has only discounted the 256GB variant, it looks to me like Google and third-party retailers aren't as eager to discount flagship Pixel phones as in previous years and this discount on themay not return any time soon.Thesports a beautiful and bright 6.3 inches OLED screen with a high refresh rate of 120Hz for buttery smooth visuals. It runs on the home-brewed Google Tensor G4 which was built for the use cases unique for the phone.The dual camera system will convince even the clumsiest of photographers that they can take good photos without even trying.The AI features offered by the phone are occasionally scary but mostly helpful and will free you of mundane tasks like writing down what the person at the other end is saying or sifting through your gallery to locate that one screenshotyou took some months ago.The phone will be supported for seven years so you are sure to get your money's worth. And the best part is that like other Google phones, thewill only get better with time as the company is quite generous when it comes to bringing new features to old devices.