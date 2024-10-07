See how to save 26% on the Google Pixel 8!
Universally praised Pixel 9 gets first-ever price cut on Prime Day

Pixel 9 deal
No phone is flawless but the Google Pixel 9 is as close to being perfect as possible. Since its release in late August, we haven't seen any retailer offer a cash discount on the device but that changes today as Amazon Prime Day kicks off.

The Pixel 9 has got everything you'd expect from a top 2024 phone - powerful specs, AI smarts, long software support, and a beautiful design.

Pixel 9 256GB

6.3 inches OLED 120Hz screen | Google Tensor G4 | 50MP + 48MP cameras | 4,700mAh battery
$49 off (5%)
Buy at Amazon


It's already competitively priced with rival devices from Samsung and Apple but if you have been waiting for the phone to go on sale, you should go for this deal. It knocks $50 off the price of the 256GB Pixel 9 which has a street price of $899.

Seeing as how Amazon has only discounted the 256GB variant, it looks to me like Google and third-party retailers aren't as eager to discount flagship Pixel phones as in previous years and this discount on the Pixel 9 may not return any time soon.

The Pixel 9 sports a beautiful and bright 6.3 inches OLED screen with a high refresh rate of 120Hz for buttery smooth visuals. It runs on the home-brewed Google Tensor G4 which was built for the use cases unique for the phone.

The dual camera system will convince even the clumsiest of photographers that they can take good photos without even trying.

The AI features offered by the phone are occasionally scary but mostly helpful and will free you of mundane tasks like writing down what the person at the other end is saying or sifting through your gallery to locate that one screenshot you know you took some months ago.

The phone will be supported for seven years so you are sure to get your money's worth. And the best part is that like other Google phones, the Pixel 9 will only get better with time as the company is quite generous when it comes to bringing new features to old devices.
Anam Hamid
Anam Hamid is a computer scientist turned tech journalist who has a keen interest in the tech world, with a particular focus on smartphones and tablets. She has previously written for Android Headlines and has also been a ghostwriter for several tech and car publications. Anam is not a tech hoarder and believes in using her gadgets for as long as possible. She is concerned about smartphone addiction and its impact on future generations, but she also appreciates the convenience that phones have brought into our lives. Anam is excited about technological advancements like folding screens and under-display sensors, and she often wonders about the future of technology. She values the overall experience of a device more than its individual specs and admires companies that deliver durable, high-quality products. In her free time, Anam enjoys reading, scrolling through Reddit and Instagram, and occasionally refreshing her programming skills through tutorials.

