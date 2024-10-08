Pixel 8





That's because Amazon only has one storage configuration and one color option in stock at the time of this writing at that bonkers discount, which probably means your demand will very soon exceed the e-commerce giant's supply. The Pixel 8 model that is currently available for almost $300 under its $699 list price comes in an "Obsidian" (read black) shade with 128 gigs of local digital hoarding room, and all you need is a Prime membership to minimize your spending right now.

Google Pixel 8 5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Google Tensor G3 Processor, Android 14, 6.2-Inch OLED Screen with 2400 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 12MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 4,575mAh Battery with 27W Wired and 18W Wireless Charging Support, Obsidian Color, Amazon Prime Membership Required $296 off (42%) Buy at Amazon Google Pixel 8 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Google Tensor G3 Processor, Android 14, 6.2-Inch OLED Screen with 2400 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 12MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 4,575mAh Battery with 27W Wired and 18W Wireless Charging Support, Hazel Color, Amazon Prime Membership Required $250 off (33%) Buy at Amazon





If you think you need more storage space on your handset (rather than constantly relying on the cloud for your photo backups), a 256GB variant in "Hazel" is also marked down by a cool $250 from a regular price of $759, which qualifies as a solid (albeit not exactly stellar) Prime Day deal too.





Pixel 8 Naturally, these newly reduced prices don't include complimentary smartwatches or anything like that, but theis a pretty compelling product by itself as well in 2024 when sold for just a few extra bucks compared to the Pixel 8a mid-ranger.





Tensor G3 processor under the hood and very similar long-term software support promises, but the Pixel 8 is undeniably prettier and sturdier, with a higher-quality glass back and a superior IP68 water and dust resistance rating. The two Google -made devices come with the exact sameprocessor under the hood and very similar long-term software support promises, but theis undeniably prettier and sturdier, with a higher-quality glass back and a superior IP68 water and dust resistance rating.





Google 's "regular" Pixel 8 A total bang-for-buck champion today,'s "regular"also sports an impressive and refreshingly compact 6.2-inch OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate technology, two excellent rear-facing cameras, and a decidedly respectable (at the very least) 4,600mAh battery or so equipped with... not-too-shabby 27W wired and 18W wireless charging capabilities.