The Pixel 8 Pro is a whopping $280 off for October Prime Day
October Amazon Prime Day is in full swing, offering plenty of enticing Prime Day phone deals, including on Google's smartphones. Such a deal is on the top-tier Pixel 8 Pro, which is currently selling for a whopping $280 off its price.
Thanks to this massive price cut, you can snatch a unit with 128GB of storage for just over $700, which is unbelievable. Act quickly, as such bonkers discounts expire fast during shopping events, and you definitely don't want to miss this one. The best discount is on the Obsidian color option.
As Google's former flagship phone, the Pixel 8 Pro comes equipped with an AI-powered Tensor G3 chipset and packs 12GB of RAM. This allows it to handle demanding tasks without breaking a sweat. However, it's not suitable for heavy gaming, as it throttles after about 10 minutes of playtime.
But the real highlight of Google's phones has always been their incredible camera capabilities. And since our friend here was the tech giant's top-of-the-line handset not long ago, it's one of the best camera phones on the market, boasting a 50MP main snapper and 10.5MP unit for selfies. In addition, it can record spectacular videos in 4K at 60fps.
All in all, the Pixel 8 Pro is definitely one of the best phones you can get, thanks to its speedy performance and excellent cameras. Plus, it's currently $400 off, making it a real steal. So, don't wait! Tap the deal button in this article and score massive savings on a phone that's worth every penny while this new Prime Day deal is still available!
The phone has a lot to offer in the battery department too. Packing a hefty 5,050mAh power cell, it can easily last you all day. And when it's time to recharge, the 30W wired charging can get it back to full in just an hour and a half.
