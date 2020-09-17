Galaxy Z Fold2 5G with Verizon Unlimited plan

View

Galaxy Z Fold2 5G with Verizon Unlimited plan

View
Accessories Software updates Google Wearables Audio

Google is fixing a major Pixel Buds bug, leaving many others unpatched

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Sep 17, 2020, 4:01 AM
Google is fixing a major Pixel Buds bug, leaving many others unpatched
Unveiled all the way back in October 2019, Google's first-ever true wireless earbuds were only commercially released a full six months later for some reason, but although they did a number of things well right out the box, the redesigned Pixel Buds are hardly perfect.

Priced at a somewhat excessive $180 with no active noise cancellation technology in tow, the sleek and comfortable AirPods alternatives suffered from an unusual and worrying number of issues at launch, a few of which seemed to plague the vast majority of early adopters while others were experienced on a smaller scale.

After delivering the first so-called feature drop nearly a month ago with a massive changelog including everything from Bass Boost functionality to Attention Alerts, important translation improvements, and a couple of bug fixes, Google is now rolling out a much smaller firmware update focused entirely on patching one specific glitch.

Unfortunately, this is not one of the more widespread problems reported in the last few months, although you can probably imagine how frustrating it must have been to live with constant audio cutouts for people who did experience the bug. We're talking mysterious music interruptions happening every 1 minute and 50 seconds of audio playback like clockwork, which have been going on for, well, far too long and are now a thing of the past thanks to the v552 update.

This will be installed automatically the next time you place your true wireless Pixel Buds in their charging case... as long as said case has enough juice to go around. First and foremost, you need to make sure your swanky new earbuds stay connected to an Android handset for about 10 minutes, which should be plenty of time to transfer the update from your mobile device before it's actually installed.

While a number of users are already excited to report the irksome bug is no more, Google says the firmware update serves absolutely no other purpose, so you'll have to wait a little while longer for the rest of your audio playback and connectivity issues to be resolved.

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
Advanced Apple Watch Series 6 and affordable Apple Watch SE are official
Popular stories
Sony Xperia 5 II 5G is official: price, release date, specs, all you need to know
Popular stories
Apple's over-ear AirPods Studio headphones have leaked in two colors
Popular stories
iPad Air 4 vs iPad Pro: which one to buy?

Popular stories

Popular stories
iPhone 12 has reportedly entered mass production - and we have bad news
Popular stories
Verizon's indoor tests with Samsung counter all that T-Mobile 5G signal penetration trolling
Popular stories
OnePlus website hints at the impending launch of at least four phones, including OnePlus 8T Pro
Popular stories
T-Mobile hits record 5G throughput speeds on Sprint's spectrum with the OnePlus 8
Popular stories
The iPhone 12 Pro chassis leaks in a hands-on video and cases, spot the surprise extra camera
Popular stories
Apple Watch Series 6 vs Series 5: What are the differences

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless