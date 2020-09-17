Google is fixing a major Pixel Buds bug, leaving many others unpatched













Unfortunately, this is not one of the more widespread problems reported in the last few months, although you can probably imagine how frustrating it must have been to live with constant audio cutouts for people who did experience the bug. We're talking mysterious music interruptions happening every 1 minute and 50 seconds of audio playback like clockwork, which have been going on for, well, far too long and are now a thing of the past thanks to the v552 update.





This will be installed automatically the next time you place your true wireless Pixel Buds in their charging case... as long as said case has enough juice to go around. First and foremost, you need to make sure your swanky new earbuds stay connected to an Android handset for about 10 minutes, which should be plenty of time to transfer the update from your mobile device before it's actually installed.





While a number of users are already excited to report the irksome bug is no more, Google says the firmware update serves absolutely no other purpose, so you'll have to wait a little while longer for the rest of your audio playback and connectivity issues to be resolved.



