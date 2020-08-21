Pre-order Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra

View

Pre-order Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra

View
Accessories Software updates Google Wearables Audio

Google's hot new Pixel Buds get a hefty update with Bluetooth fixes and a bunch of cool features

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Aug 21, 2020, 5:25 AM
Google's hot new Pixel Buds get a hefty update with Bluetooth fixes and a bunch of cool features
Google has been swimming against the tide for far too long by releasing the first Pixel Buds generation with a cord back in 2017 and keeping the outdated wireless headphones around until recently, but now a true wireless model is here to give Apple's industry-leading AirPods a run for their money.

Commercially released just a few months ago, the swanky new Pixel Buds were largely praised by reviewers for their premium sound quality, comfortable design, and solid battery life, but a number of serious issues and bugs plagued the user experience of many early adopters.

The first big feature drop is here


On the bright side, the search giant acknowledged the problems relatively quickly, working on fixing them as soon as possible. According to The Verge, that's happening as we speak, with the latest firmware update currently rolling out to the second-gen Pixel Buds aiming to decrease "instances of cut-outs during calls" and provide "better auto-recovery when one or both earbuds lose connection."

While it doesn't sound like Google expects its first-ever true wireless earbuds to offer flawless Bluetooth connectivity after this update, any improvement is certainly better than no improvement. Speaking of, the company is actually focusing on other departments in this "feature drop", enhancing the overall audio experience, translate functionality, and Google Assistant skills of the Pixel Buds (2020).


With bass boost, you can now easily increase your bass directly from the settings menu, while sharing detection will allow wearers to control the individual volume of each earbud when listening to music or watching a movie with a friend using a single pair of Pixel Buds.

As the name suggests, the new transcribe mode will build on the convenience of the existing translate tools by helping you better understand a foreign language. All you have to do is ask for a transcript on your phone, which will be delivered while Google Assistant also continuously translates from English to French, German, Italian, or Spanish in your ear.

But wait, there's more


Speaking of the company's voice assistant, this can now check your battery life and turn touch controls on and off without you having to lift a finger. Meanwhile, the "experimental" Attention Alerts feature will try to notify you of "important things happening around you" by automatically (and temporarily) lowering the volume of your content when detecting things like emergency vehicle sirens, crying babies, or barking dogs.


Finally, we're genuinely surprised that the Pixel Buds didn't come with Find My Device functionality enabled right off the bat, but hey, better late than never. Of course, the feature will only show you the last location where the earbuds were connected to an Android phone, so if your Bluetooth happens to malfunction while searching for your lost headphones, you're out of luck.

Get the Pixel Buds directly from Google in three colors



Before wrapping up, we should also highlight the true wireless Pixel Buds are finally, finally, fi-na-lly available in more than one color stateside. 

You can order the Clearly White, Quite Mint, and Almost Black flavors from both the official US Google Store and Best Buy right now and hope to receive your preferred model within a few days, but unfortunately, the same cannot be said about the eye-catching Oh so Orange variant, which is still listed as out of stock with no official word on a firm release date.

Get the Pixel Buds from Best Buy in white, mint, black, and orange (coming soon)


FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra Review
Popular stories
The best Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G and Note 20 deals and prices at Verizon, T-Mobile, AT&T, or Best Buy
Popular stories
Dear phone makers, STOP putting macro cameras on phones
Popular stories
Where to buy the Pixel 4a: deals and price at the Google Store, Best Buy and Verizon

Popular stories

Popular stories
Newest Google Pixel 5 leak reveals very small battery for 5G flagship
Popular stories
After Apple, Google kicks out the Fortnite app, too, and gets sued by Epic
Popular stories
Samsung reportedly drops feature from 5G Galaxy S21 (S30) because it can't top Apple's version
Popular stories
Samsung allegedly says fog inside the Galaxy Note 20's camera is normal
Popular stories
Apple's failure to approve updated Telegram app gives Android users first crack at new feature
Popular stories
Unique Note 20 Ultra specs and features, from Victus drop test to wireless DeX

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless