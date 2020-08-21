Google's hot new Pixel Buds get a hefty update with Bluetooth fixes and a bunch of cool features
The first big feature drop is here
While it doesn't sound like Google expects its first-ever true wireless earbuds to offer flawless Bluetooth connectivity after this update, any improvement is certainly better than no improvement. Speaking of, the company is actually focusing on other departments in this "feature drop", enhancing the overall audio experience, translate functionality, and Google Assistant skills of the Pixel Buds (2020).
With bass boost, you can now easily increase your bass directly from the settings menu, while sharing detection will allow wearers to control the individual volume of each earbud when listening to music or watching a movie with a friend using a single pair of Pixel Buds.
As the name suggests, the new transcribe mode will build on the convenience of the existing translate tools by helping you better understand a foreign language. All you have to do is ask for a transcript on your phone, which will be delivered while Google Assistant also continuously translates from English to French, German, Italian, or Spanish in your ear.
But wait, there's more
Speaking of the company's voice assistant, this can now check your battery life and turn touch controls on and off without you having to lift a finger. Meanwhile, the "experimental" Attention Alerts feature will try to notify you of "important things happening around you" by automatically (and temporarily) lowering the volume of your content when detecting things like emergency vehicle sirens, crying babies, or barking dogs.
Finally, we're genuinely surprised that the Pixel Buds didn't come with Find My Device functionality enabled right off the bat, but hey, better late than never. Of course, the feature will only show you the last location where the earbuds were connected to an Android phone, so if your Bluetooth happens to malfunction while searching for your lost headphones, you're out of luck.
Get the Pixel Buds directly from Google in three colors
Before wrapping up, we should also highlight the true wireless Pixel Buds are finally, finally, fi-na-lly available in more than one color stateside.
You can order the Clearly White, Quite Mint, and Almost Black flavors from both the official US Google Store and Best Buy right now and hope to receive your preferred model within a few days, but unfortunately, the same cannot be said about the eye-catching Oh so Orange variant, which is still listed as out of stock with no official word on a firm release date.