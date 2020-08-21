Google's hot new Pixel Buds get a hefty update with Bluetooth fixes and a bunch of cool features





The first big feature drop is here

















With bass boost, you can now easily increase your bass directly from the settings menu, while sharing detection will allow wearers to control the individual volume of each earbud when listening to music or watching a movie with a friend using a single pair of Pixel Buds.





As the name suggests, the new transcribe mode will build on the convenience of the existing translate tools by helping you better understand a foreign language. All you have to do is ask for a transcript on your phone, which will be delivered while Google Assistant also continuously translates from English to French, German, Italian, or Spanish in your ear.

But wait, there's more





Speaking of the company's voice assistant, this can now check your battery life and turn touch controls on and off without you having to lift a finger. Meanwhile, the "experimental" Attention Alerts feature will try to notify you of "important things happening around you" by automatically (and temporarily) lowering the volume of your content when detecting things like emergency vehicle sirens, crying babies, or barking dogs.









Finally, we're genuinely surprised that the Pixel Buds didn't come with Find My Device functionality enabled right off the bat, but hey, better late than never. Of course, the feature will only show you the last location where the earbuds were connected to an Android phone, so if your Bluetooth happens to malfunction while searching for your lost headphones, you're out of luck.

















You can order the Clearly White, Quite Mint, and Almost Black flavors from both the official US Google Store and Best Buy right now and hope to receive your preferred model within a few days, but unfortunately, the same cannot be said about the eye-catching Oh so Orange variant, which is still listed as out of stock with no official word on a firm release date.







