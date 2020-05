Many Google Pixel Buds 2 owners complain of audio issues

It looks like a fairly high number of Pixel Buds 2 units are affected by audio issues, which might eventually be ironed out by a software update. There's a rather large topic on Google's support website (via Droid-life ) that pinpoints to a certain issue with the Pixel Buds 2 that triggers when the user is moving.The Pixel Buds 2 are losing audio while users are taking a walk or jogging, and this seems to happen quite frequently. Many of those experiencing audio cutouts are using Pixel 4 /XL or Pixel 3 /XL phones, but the issue is unlikely to be related to the phones but rather to the earphones.Apparently, Google has already acknowledged the problem and is working on a fix that will be delivered in a few weeks, so if you're experiencing audio cutouts you'll have to wait for the software update.Until then, there might be a workaround that could potentially fix the audio issue, at least temporarily. It requires users to disconnect the earphones and reset their Pixel phone. Then, place and hold the button on the Pixel Buds 2 (with the case open) for about 15 seconds. When the light is pulsing white, the Pixel Buds 2 should now be ready to be connected to your phone.The workaround has only been tested with Pixel phones, so there's no guarantee that it will work on other devices, but you should definitely try it.