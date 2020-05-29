Many Google Pixel Buds 2 owners complain of audio issues
Apparently, Google has already acknowledged the problem and is working on a fix that will be delivered in a few weeks, so if you're experiencing audio cutouts you'll have to wait for the software update.
Until then, there might be a workaround that could potentially fix the audio issue, at least temporarily. It requires users to disconnect the earphones and reset their Pixel phone. Then, place and hold the button on the Pixel Buds 2 (with the case open) for about 15 seconds. When the light is pulsing white, the Pixel Buds 2 should now be ready to be connected to your phone.
The workaround has only been tested with Pixel phones, so there's no guarantee that it will work on other devices, but you should definitely try it.