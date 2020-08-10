Pre-order Samsung Galaxy Note20

View

Pre-order Samsung Galaxy Note20

View
Accessories Google Audio

Google launches new colors for Pixel Buds (2020)

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Aug 10, 2020, 4:37 AM
Google launches new colors for Pixel Buds (2020)
The Pixel Buds (2020) made their debut in the US several months ago, but customers could only purchase them in white. Although Google brought them to other countries last month, it didn't add new colors until this week.

Well, we're hoping to be able to get them this week since multiple US retailers are listing the Pixel Buds (2020) in different colors. Spotted by 9to5google, the earphones should soon be available in Almost Black, Oh So Orange, and Quite Mint.

At the moment, all color options are listed at Best Buy and Walmart, but neither sells them yet. Well, Walmart seems to have already run out of stock, so it's not possible to place an order right now, but many customers reportedly managed to purchase the Almost Black model.

On the other hand, Best Buy has them listed with the “coming soon” tag, so those who want to know when they become available for purchase can register with their emails to receive notifications about the new Pixel Buds.

As far as the price goes, no matter the color, customers can purchase the Pixel Buds (2020) for $180 from either of the two US retailers. Last but not least, Google will sell all these new colors as well, it's just that they're now on the waitlist.

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G unboxing
Popular stories
T-Mobile tops AT&T to become the second largest wireless carrier in the U.S.
Popular stories
Galaxy Note 20 Ultra first impressions: practical luxury
Popular stories
Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ Review: The iPad Pro of Android

Popular stories

Popular stories
T-Mobile tops AT&T to become the second largest wireless carrier in the U.S.
Popular stories
New Surface Duo images appear as release draws closer
Popular stories
The best Galaxy Note 20 deals and preorder gifts at Verizon, T-Mobile, AT&T and Best Buy
Popular stories
Verizon's answer to T-Mobile's huge 5G expansion is... not very impressive
Popular stories
Target is reportedly already selling the Galaxy Watch 3, which was also spotted at a Best Buy
Popular stories
Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G unboxing

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless