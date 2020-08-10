Google launches new colors for Pixel Buds (2020)
At the moment, all color options are listed at Best Buy and Walmart, but neither sells them yet. Well, Walmart seems to have already run out of stock, so it's not possible to place an order right now, but many customers reportedly managed to purchase the Almost Black model.
On the other hand, Best Buy has them listed with the “coming soon” tag, so those who want to know when they become available for purchase can register with their emails to receive notifications about the new Pixel Buds.
As far as the price goes, no matter the color, customers can purchase the Pixel Buds (2020) for $180 from either of the two US retailers. Last but not least, Google will sell all these new colors as well, it's just that they're now on the waitlist.