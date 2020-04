Google's new Pixel Buds launch officially for $179

Three years after the original neckband-style Pixel Buds, Google has finally released the true-wireless successors they announced back in October . The cord-free earbuds are available for purchase on Google’s online store for $179, complete with the wireless charging case.As we’ve known for some time now, the Pixel Buds offer a unique design and a robust feature set to take on the wealth of competition in the wireless audio market. The Buds are designed with a spatial vent to prevent the clogged feeling that plagues many similar models and provide a sense of comfort and awareness. Based on my experience , they are indeed exceedingly comfortable.As for sound, Google says the new Pixel Buds boast custom 12mm speaker drivers for high-quality audio throughout the bass and treble range. These don’t pack active noise cancellation, but smart software adapts the sound according to your surroundings, so the volume should always feel comfortable. Similarly, the beam-forming mic setup is said to compensate for background noise and provide clear call quality as well.