Google's new Pixel Buds launch officially for $179
Based on my experience, they are indeed exceedingly comfortable.
Of course, being a Google product, the earbuds are also deeply integrated with Google Assistant, too, with the virtual assistant ready to listen whenever you hold your finger on the earbud, walkie-talkie style. The touch controls also respond to taps and swipes for media, volume, and call controls, as well as notification management. The original Pixel Buds were the first to pack Google’s real-time translation abilities, and the new ones are equipped to do the same.
The Pixel Buds are made to pair seamlessly with Pixel phones with Fast Pair, or the normal way for any compatible Bluetooth device. They offer five hours of playback time, extended to 24 hours or more with the charging case. The case charges via USB-C or wirelessly.
Priced at $179, the Pixel Buds undercut the comparable AirPods model and might seriously challenge Apple’s market share as a strong contender for anyone outside of Apple’s walled garden. Given the copious leaks, rumours, and official tidbits we’ve seen, the Buds are anything but a surprise, but it’s an exciting launch nonetheless. They’re available from Google’s web store today in Clearly White, with Almost Black, Quite Mint, and Oh So Orange upcoming, as well as availability from most third-party retailers.