Google's new Pixel Buds launch officially for $179

Eugene Jeong
by Eugene Jeong
Apr 27, 2020, 3:02 PM
Three years after the original neckband-style Pixel Buds, Google has finally released the true-wireless successors they announced back in October. The cord-free earbuds are available for purchase on Google’s online store for $179, complete with the wireless charging case.

As we’ve known for some time now, the Pixel Buds offer a unique design and a robust feature set to take on the wealth of competition in the wireless audio market. The Buds are designed with a spatial vent to prevent the clogged feeling that plagues many similar models and provide a sense of comfort and awareness. Based on my experience, they are indeed exceedingly comfortable.

As for sound, Google says the new Pixel Buds boast custom 12mm speaker drivers for high-quality audio throughout the bass and treble range. These don’t pack active noise cancellation, but smart software adapts the sound according to your surroundings, so the volume should always feel comfortable. Similarly, the beam-forming mic setup is said to compensate for background noise and provide clear call quality as well.


Of course, being a Google product, the earbuds are also deeply integrated with Google Assistant, too, with the virtual assistant ready to listen whenever you hold your finger on the earbud, walkie-talkie style. The touch controls also respond to taps and swipes for media, volume, and  call controls, as well as notification management. The original Pixel Buds were the first to pack Google’s real-time translation abilities, and the new ones are equipped to do the same.

The Pixel Buds are made to pair seamlessly with Pixel phones with Fast Pair, or the normal way for any compatible Bluetooth device. They offer five hours of playback time, extended to 24 hours or more with the charging case. The case charges via USB-C or wirelessly.


Priced at $179, the Pixel Buds undercut the comparable AirPods model and might seriously challenge Apple’s market share as a strong contender for anyone outside of Apple’s walled garden. Given the copious leaks, rumours, and official tidbits we’ve seen, the Buds are anything but a surprise, but it’s an exciting launch nonetheless. They’re available from Google’s web store today in Clearly White, with Almost Black, Quite Mint, and Oh So Orange upcoming, as well as availability from most third-party retailers.

