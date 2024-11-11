Save hundreds $ with Galaxy Z Fold6!

BestBuy somehow deepens its Pixel 9 discount to $350

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Android Deals Google
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
pixel 9 deal
It's no secret: the Pixel 9 is the runaway success of the year. And by some stroke of luck (or just Best Buy's generosity), you can now save up to $350 on Google's 2024 flagship.

Less than a week ago, we saw Amazon and Best Buy slash the Pixel 9's price by $150. That was an unprecedented price cut but somehow, Best Buy has managed to one-up itself by offering even larger price cuts.

Pixel 9 128GB

6.3 inches 120Hz OLED screen | Tensor G4 | 50MP + 48MP rear cameras | 4,700mAh charging
$250 off (31%)
$549
$799
Buy at BestBuy

Pixel 9 256GB (Wintergreen, Peony, Porcelain)

6.3 inches 120Hz OLED screen | Tensor G4 | 50MP + 48MP rear cameras | 4,700mAh charging
$350 off (39%)
$549
$899
Buy at BestBuy


The retailer has now knocked $250 off the price of the 128GB model, bringing the price down from $799 to $549. All 256GB color variants except Obsidian have gone down in price from $899 to $549 after a discount of $350. This means that after the latest round of price cuts, it makes no sense to purchase the 128GB model as it's the same price as the 256GB variant right now.

If black is your favorite color, fret not, as even the Obsidian model has been discounted by $250.

The Pixel 9 was already doing so well that it didn't really need to be discounted. That's why, we think it will be snapped up before you know it at new lower prices.

With its latest generation of flagship phones, Google has doubled down on everything great about Pixel phones, such as the camera and software experience, and fixed everything that was holding them back.

The result is a near-perfect phone that has seen astounding demand in the US and given Google its best quarter in terms of sales.

The phone has all the must-have features: a 6.3-inch 120Hz screen, the snappy Tensor G4 and 12GB of RAM for on-device AI, a capable dual-camera system, and a premium design.

It can transcribe calls for you and generate images based on prompts. It's guaranteed seven years of updates and is more durable than previous iterations, so it's going to last you a long time.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/270-200/Anam.jpg
Anam Hamid Mobile Tech News and Deals Journalist
Anam Hamid is a computer scientist turned tech journalist who has a keen interest in the tech world, with a particular focus on smartphones and tablets. She has previously written for Android Headlines and has also been a ghostwriter for several tech and car publications. Anam is not a tech hoarder and believes in using her gadgets for as long as possible. She is concerned about smartphone addiction and its impact on future generations, but she also appreciates the convenience that phones have brought into our lives. Anam is excited about technological advancements like folding screens and under-display sensors, and she often wonders about the future of technology. She values the overall experience of a device more than its individual specs and admires companies that deliver durable, high-quality products. In her free time, Anam enjoys reading, scrolling through Reddit and Instagram, and occasionally refreshing her programming skills through tutorials.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Verizon Message+ app lives on a little longer amid complaints that Google Messages is inferior
Verizon Message+ app lives on a little longer amid complaints that Google Messages is inferior
T-Mobile stores will have a special gift waiting for you this Tuesday
T-Mobile stores will have a special gift waiting for you this Tuesday
Amazon and Best Buy are selling the Pixel 9 at a huge discount well ahead of Black Friday
Amazon and Best Buy are selling the Pixel 9 at a huge discount well ahead of Black Friday
Morale at T-Mobile corporate store is "terrible" the store's manager tells us in exclusive talk
Morale at T-Mobile corporate store is "terrible" the store's manager tells us in exclusive talk
Unprecedented T-Mobile investment making employees wonder if jobs are on chopping board
Unprecedented T-Mobile investment making employees wonder if jobs are on chopping board
Amazon is giving Pixel Watch 3 buyers loads of reasons to be thankful before Black Friday
Amazon is giving Pixel Watch 3 buyers loads of reasons to be thankful before Black Friday

Latest News

NBA 2K25: MyTEAM launches on Android and iOS in November, pre-registrations open
NBA 2K25: MyTEAM launches on Android and iOS in November, pre-registrations open
Base iPhone 16 models match their Pro counterparts in durability
Base iPhone 16 models match their Pro counterparts in durability
Oppo Find N5 touted as the most powerful foldable of H1 2025
Oppo Find N5 touted as the most powerful foldable of H1 2025
T-Mobile to offer huge phone discounts to certain subscribers of its segmented plans
T-Mobile to offer huge phone discounts to certain subscribers of its segmented plans
Mystery solved! Apple's new iPhone security feature caused mysteriouos reboots
Mystery solved! Apple's new iPhone security feature caused mysteriouos reboots
Don't miss out and grab the Pixel Watch 2 at one of its lowest prices
Don't miss out and grab the Pixel Watch 2 at one of its lowest prices
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless