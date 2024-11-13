These are all of Google's spectacular upcoming Black Friday 2024 deals
While retailers like Amazon and Best Buy and device manufacturers like OnePlus and Samsung have already given us a sweet early taste of their presumably unbeatable Black Friday 2024 promotions on some of the greatest phones, tablets, smartwatches, and wireless earbuds out there, Google is technically still in the process of preparing to join the holiday sales frenzy soon.
But because the search giant evidently doesn't like (or know how) to keep secrets, its full list of official Black Friday offers on the top Pixel, Fitbit, and Nest devices around has been revealed well ahead of the sales event's start date.
These are the deals already available at Amazon
Although this year's Google Store Black Friday extravaganza is only scheduled to kick off next Thursday, November 21, a few very compelling deals can be claimed right now by Amazon shoppers with no special requirements and no hoops to jump through.
First up, you've got the "vanilla" Pixel 9 at a cool 150 bucks under its $799 list price in an entry-level 128GB storage configuration and a single "Wintergreen" hue. Seeing as how both of the handset's 128 and 256 gig variants and all of its colorways were initially available at this unprecedented discount last week, there's clearly a very good chance that this single model will also go out of stock or jump back up in price in a matter of hours.
Then again, it might not be such a good idea to hurry and take advantage of that seemingly attractive $150 discount, as Best Buy incredibly slashed no less than $350 off this year's Pixel 9 with 256GB storage on Monday for a super-limited time, and everyone's hope is that the jacked-up deal will return closer to Thanksgiving.
This year's much humbler Pixel 8a is also still marked down by $100 in a couple of different paint jobs, while the Pixel Watch 3 can be had for $70 under its regular starting price of $350 sans cellular connectivity or a nice and round $100 less than usual with built-in 4G LTE support.
Last but not necessarily least, Amazon continues to sell the Fitbit Charge 6 at its lowest ever price after a $60 markdown from $159.95 for holiday shoppers who don't want to splash out on a full-fledged smartwatch. Apart from the Pixel 9 (and perhaps the Pixel 8a), we don't expect these gadgets to drop in price any further anytime soon, so you might as well beat the rush and pull the trigger today.
Many more excellent offers coming
- Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL at $150 discounts;
- Pixel Buds Pro 2 at $50 off;
- Pixel Tablet with $120 savings;
- Nest Learning Thermostat at $50 off;
- Save $120 on a Nest Wifi Pro 3-pack.
Wait, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold is not on the list? That must be a (weird) oversight on Google's part considering that the company's second ever foldable device recently scored a first-of-a-kind $300 discount at both Best Buy and Amazon that has since gone away but is very likely to return soon.
The recently discounted Pixel 9 Pro Fold will surely get another discount before long. | Image Credit -- PhoneArena
The Pixel Buds Pro 2, which are on this list, also dropped to their Black Friday price early before (temporarily) jumping back up to $229, while the Pixel Tablet, Pixel 9 Pro, and Pixel 9 Pro XL look like they will almost certainly keep bargain hunters waiting for their top holiday promos until next week.
The Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro are notably absent from Google's confirmed roster of impending Black Friday 2024 protagonists despite recently getting massive discounts of their own that seem all but guaranteed to come back in the near future... unless the two 2023-released phones are altogether discontinued.
Things that are NOT allowed: