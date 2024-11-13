These are all of Google's spectacular upcoming Black Friday 2024 deals





But because the search giant evidently doesn't like (or know how) to keep secrets, its full list of official Black Friday offers on the top Pixel, Fitbit, and Nest devices around But because the search giant evidently doesn't like (or know how) to keep secrets, its full list of official Black Friday offers on the top Pixel, Fitbit, and Nest devices around has been revealed well ahead of the sales event's start date.

These are the deals already available at Amazon





Although this year's Google Store Black Friday extravaganza is only scheduled to kick off next Thursday, November 21, a few very compelling deals can be claimed right now by Amazon shoppers with no special requirements and no hoops to jump through.

Google Pixel 9 5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Android 14, Google Tensor G4 Processor, 6.3-Inch OLED Display with 2424 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 48MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 10.5MP Front-Facing Camera, Gemini Integration, 4,700mAh Battery, Wintergreen Color $150 off (19%) Buy at Amazon Google Pixel 8a 5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Google Tensor G3 Processor, 6.1-Inch OLED Display with 2400 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, IP67 Water and Dust Resistance, 64 + 13MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 13MP Front-Facing Camera, 4,492mAh Battery with Wireless Charging Support, Two Color Options $100 off (20%) Buy at Amazon Google Pixel Watch 3 (41mm) GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, Circular LTPO AMOLED Display with 320 ppi Density and Up to 2,000 Nits Brightness, Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 Processor, 32GB Storage, 2GB RAM, Heart Rate Monitor, Sleep Tracking, Blood Oxygen Sensor, ECG, Skin Temperature Sensor, Built-in Speaker and Microphone, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, Up to 36 Hours of Battery Life, Multiple Color Options $70 off (20%) Buy at Amazon Google Pixel Watch 3 (41mm) GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, 4G LTE, Circular LTPO AMOLED Display with 320 ppi Density and Up to 2,000 Nits Brightness, Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 Processor, 32GB Storage, 2GB RAM, Heart Rate Monitor, Sleep Tracking, Blood Oxygen Sensor, ECG, Skin Temperature Sensor, Built-in Speaker and Microphone, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, Up to 36 Hours of Battery Life, Multiple Color Options $100 off (22%) Buy at Amazon Fitbit Charge 6 Premium Fitness Tracker with Built-in GPS, Stress Management Tools, Sleep Tracking, 24/7 Heart Rate Monitor, ECG, Blood Oxygen Sensor, Irregular Heart Rhythm Notifications, YouTube Music Controls, Google Maps, Google Wallet, Water Resistant Up to 50 Meters, Color Touchscreen, Up to 7 Days of Battery Life, Multiple Color Options, 6-Month Fitbit Premium Membership Included $60 off (38%) Buy at Amazon





First up, you've got the "vanilla" Pixel 9 at a cool 150 bucks under its $799 list price in an entry-level 128GB storage configuration and a single "Wintergreen" hue. Seeing as how both of the handset's 128 and 256 gig variants and all of its colorways were initially available at this unprecedented discount last week , there's clearly a very good chance that this single model will also go out of stock or jump back up in price in a matter of hours.





Pixel 9 with 256GB storage on Monday for a super-limited time, and everyone's hope is that the jacked-up deal will return closer to Thanksgiving. Then again, it might not be such a good idea to hurry and take advantage of that seemingly attractive $150 discount, as Best Buy incredibly slashed no less than $350 off this year'swith 256GB storage on Monday for a super-limited time, and everyone's hope is that the jacked-up deal will return closer to Thanksgiving.





This year's much humbler Pixel 8a is also still marked down by $100 in a couple of different paint jobs, while the Pixel Watch 3 can be had for $70 under its regular starting price of $350 sans cellular connectivity or a nice and round $100 less than usual with built-in 4G LTE support.





Pixel 9 (and perhaps the Pixel 8a ), we don't expect these gadgets to drop in price any further anytime soon, so you might as well beat the rush and pull the trigger today. Last but not necessarily least, Amazon continues to sell the Fitbit Charge 6 at its lowest ever price after a $60 markdown from $159.95 for holiday shoppers who don't want to splash out on a full-fledged smartwatch. Apart from the(and perhaps the), we don't expect these gadgets to drop in price any further anytime soon, so you might as well beat the rush and pull the trigger today.

Many more excellent offers coming





Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL at $150 discounts;

and at $150 discounts; Pixel Buds Pro 2 at $50 off;

Pixel Tablet with $120 savings;

with $120 savings; Nest Learning Thermostat at $50 off;

Save $120 on a Nest Wifi Pro 3-pack.





Recommended Stories







