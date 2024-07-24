Freshly leaked video pits Google's upcoming Pixel 9 Pro XL giant against the Pixel 8 Pro
Despite scheduling its big product launch event of the year considerably earlier than usual for 2024, Google is having just as much trouble as always keeping its unannounced devices a secret. While the search giant itself has somewhat surprisingly revealed the official (and confusing) name of its second-gen foldable, we're pretty sure it was never the company's intention for the whole world to see another upcoming handset compared against the existing Pixel 8 Pro in a hands-on video.
The newly leaked 30-second clip is essentially a continuation of a bunch of photographs that pitted the Pixel 9 Pro XL against the "vanilla" Pixel 9, as well as a few different video comparisons between Google's next big thing and the Pixel 8, Galaxy S24 Ultra, and iPhone 14 Pro Max a couple of weeks ago.
Although that might suggest there's nothing new or interesting to be derived from the latest leak, this comparison is actually the most relevant one in a way. That's because the Pixel 9 Pro XL is designed to replace the Pixel 8 Pro as Big G's top-of-the-line rival for the likes of Samsung's Galaxy S24 Ultra and Apple's iPhone 16 Pro Max.
A new (love-it-or-hate-it) design vision
Unlike some of its top competitors for the title of best phone in the world (we're looking at you, Samsung!), Google likes to constantly evolve and refine its flagship designs in clearly noticeable ways for regular consumers. Last year's Pixel 8 Pro was one of the company's subtlest ever design revisions... and it was still noticeable from a mile away.
The Pixel 9 Pro XL is definitely not the same phone as the Pixel 8 Pro.
This year's Pixel 9 Pro XL is much more radically changed in a number of different design departments, sharing however an important thing in common with the Pixel 8 Pro to start with. We're talking about the physical size of the two phones, which seems to be virtually identical, strongly suggesting that the Pixel 8 Pro's XL-branded sequel will keep the 6.7-inch screen unchanged.
The 9 Pro XL does appear to be a tad thicker than its predecessor, which makes us hopeful that the already hefty 5,050mAh battery will increase even further, with much bigger tweaks to be reported in other areas like the camera module, the phones' corners, and even the size and shape of the side buttons.
As always, you will have to decide for yourselves if the Pixel 9 Pro XL's rounded edges and redesigned rear camera bar are prettier or uglier than the considerably boxier vibe of the Pixel 8 Pro. If you ask this writer, Google definitely needs to be commended for the courage to continuously try new things... and for the matte finish of the 9 Pro XL's camera module, which is undeniably the right cosmetic call.
The Pixel 9 Pro XL price is still our main concern
Widely expected to pack as much as 16GB RAM to try to take AI to the next level in today's mobile industry, the objectively premium-looking Google Pixel 9 Pro XL is likely to come with a fittingly premium price point.
This photograph makes the cosmetic differences between the Pixel 9 Pro XL and Pixel 8 Pro even clearer.
That may not sound like such a big problem for Android power users, but because the Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro are also expected to come with premium designs and high-end specifications of their own, the 9 Pro XL could cost as much as $1,100 in the US... in an entry-level 128GB storage configuration obviously unlikely to feature a whopping 16 gigs of memory.
That top-of-the-line variant also offering 1TB of internal storage space could set you back close to $1,600, which would certainly represent a very tough pill to swallow even for the biggest and most enthusiastic Google fans out there.
