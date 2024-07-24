Freshly leaked video pits Google's upcoming Pixel 9 Pro XL giant against the Pixel 8 Pro

Pixel 8 Pro









A new (love-it-or-hate-it) design vision





Pixel 8 Pro was one of the company's subtlest ever design revisions... and it was still noticeable from a mile away. Unlike some of its top competitors for the title of best phone in the world (we're looking at you, Samsung!), Google likes to constantly evolve and refine its flagship designs in clearly noticeable ways for regular consumers. Last year'swas one of the company's subtlest ever design revisions... and it was still noticeable from a mile away.









This year's Pixel 9 Pro XL is much more radically changed in a number of different design departments, sharing however an important thing in common with the Pixel 8 Pro to start with. We're talking about the physical size of the two phones, which seems to be virtually identical, strongly suggesting that the Pixel 8 Pro 's XL-branded sequel will keep the 6.7-inch screen unchanged.





The 9 Pro XL does appear to be a tad thicker than its predecessor, which makes us hopeful that the already hefty 5,050mAh battery will increase even further, with much bigger tweaks to be reported in other areas like the camera module, the phones' corners, and even the size and shape of the side buttons.





As always, you will have to decide for yourselves if the Pixel 9 Pro XL 's rounded edges and redesigned rear camera bar are prettier or uglier than the considerably boxier vibe of the Pixel 8 Pro . If you ask this writer, Google definitely needs to be commended for the courage to continuously try new things... and for the matte finish of the 9 Pro XL's camera module, which is undeniably the right cosmetic call.

The Pixel 9 Pro XL price is still our main concern

















That top-of-the-line variant also offering 1TB of internal storage space could set you back close to $1,600, which would certainly represent a very tough pill to swallow even for the biggest and most enthusiastic Google fans out there.