Google announces early Pixel hardware "Made by Google" event for August 13

Image credit — Google

It's that time again, as Google has promptly sent out invitations today for their next "Made by Google" event on August 13th. Google usually has this event in October, so seeing how this year the event has been moved up to August was quite a surprise.

This year, aside from the event happening a little early, it will actually take place at the company's headquarters in Mountain View, California at 10am Pacific Standard Time. In recent years, the event had been held either in New York or San Francisco.


We're not sure what all Google plans to show, but the invitation says we'll see the latest in Google AI, Android software, and Pixel devices. We're thinking this is when the new, highly anticipated, Pixel devices might be revealed, as is customary for the hardware event that takes place in the latter part of the year.

Currently, we are expecting the new Pixel 9 phones, the Pixel Watch 3, the Pixel Tablet 2, and maybe even the Pixel 9 Pro Fold. There have been several leaks and rumors about the Pixel 9, and if the leaks prove to be correct, we might be getting three versions: a Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, and a Pixel 9 Pro XL. So far, these are the rumored specs so far for the Pixel 9 Pro XL:

  • Display: 6.7-inch QHD+ LTPO OLED, 120Hz refresh rate
  • Processor: Google Tensor G5 chip
  • RAM: 12GB
  • Storage: 128GB/256GB/512GB
  • Cameras: 50MP main, 48MP ultrawide, 12MP telephoto, 10.8MP front
  • Battery: 5,100mAh, 33W wired charging, 23W wireless charging
  • Software: Android 15

It's also possible that Google could use this event to launch Android 15 to the public, showcase its latest AI enhancements, and maybe even show off some new Nest-branded devices. We'll just have to wait and see what Google has in store for us on August 13th, and we'll be sure to bring you all the news as it happens.
Johanna Romero
