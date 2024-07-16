Google Pixel 9 vs Pixel 8 vs Galaxy S24 Ultra video comparisons leak out





Compared to the Google Pixel 8 series, the bar doesn't span coast to coast on the Pixel 9 models, but rather falls short of the edges in the form of a giant ellipse. It seems to also be much flatter, which could present smudging issues when resting a finger there to prop the phone while using it with one hand.





It's anyone's guess why did Google go with the new Pixel 9 series design, but the phones certainly look different and are more in sync with the Pixel Fold than anything else Google has done so far.





While the Pixel 9 will be coming with a 6.24-inch screen, and the Pixel 9 Pro XL with the giant 6.73-inch display seen in the hands-on videos here, the Pixel 9 Pro middle child and its 6.34-inch panel are conspicuously missing from the picture here.



