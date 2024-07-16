Google Pixel 9 vs Pixel 8 vs Galaxy S24 Ultra video comparisons leak out
The upcoming 2024 Google Pixel phones - Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro XL - have appeared in the flesh in new hands-on videos, as so often happens in the summers before Google's official fall release.
We can't complain, though, as all the design changes of the new Pixel 9 series have been compared to the current Pixel 8 models, as well as to Samsung's flagship Galaxy S24 Ultra, and even to the iPhone.
First off, we can immediately see the new camera bar on the back, which would be an acquired taste for current Pixel owners as it resembles what Google did last year with the Pixel Fold.
@pixo_unpacking Ексклюзив! PixoPhone першими в Україні отримали нові Google Pixel 9 та 9 Pro XL! Будьте з нами, щоб дізнатися про всі круті фішки та новинки цих смартфонів! Не пропустіть наші огляди та цікаві факти про ці нові флагмани! #GooglePixel9#Pixel9ProXL#Технології#Новинки#PixelUkraine#PixoPhone♬ оригінальний звук - pixo_unpacking
Compared to the Google Pixel 8 series, the bar doesn't span coast to coast on the Pixel 9 models, but rather falls short of the edges in the form of a giant ellipse. It seems to also be much flatter, which could present smudging issues when resting a finger there to prop the phone while using it with one hand.
@pixo_unpacking Google Pixel 9 VS Pixel 8 #GooglePixel9#GooglePixel9ProXL#GooglePixel9Pro#GooglePixel#Google#GooglePixel9vsGooglePixel9ProXL#Pixel8#GooglePixel8#GooglePixel8vsGooglePixel9#GooglePixel9vsGooglePixel8♬ Nasty - Tinashe
It's anyone's guess why did Google go with the new Pixel 9 series design, but the phones certainly look different and are more in sync with the Pixel Fold than anything else Google has done so far.
While the Pixel 9 will be coming with a 6.24-inch screen, and the Pixel 9 Pro XL with the giant 6.73-inch display seen in the hands-on videos here, the Pixel 9 Pro middle child and its 6.34-inch panel are conspicuously missing from the picture here.
It shouldn't be long before we see all Pixel 9 series phones, though, if current leaks are any indication. The Pixel 9 here is filmed in Obsidian (Volcanic Black) color, but there will reportedly also be a Porcelain, Cosmo, and Mojito version to match your Pixel Buds, at prices starting from $699.
