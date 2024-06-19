Is the Pixel 9 Pro XL's 16GB of RAM just AI fodder? Because I'd like to use it too

Remember when our phones barely had any RAM? Take Samsung's pioneering S III Android smartphone back in 2012 – it rocked the scene with just 1GB of RAM.

Privacy : Data processing happens on your device, so sensitive information doesn’t leave it.

: Data processing happens on your device, so sensitive information doesn’t leave it. Speed : On-device AI can deliver results much faster compared to relying on servers.

: On-device AI can deliver results much faster compared to relying on servers. Offline functionality : These features work even without an internet connection, which is super handy in areas with limited connectivity.

Having enough RAM ensures there is plenty of space to handle these complexities. If RAM is limited, your device might struggle, causing lag, crashes, or even force-closing apps.



However, it's important to note that RAM amount isn't the only factor for your phone to perform smoothly. RAM speed measured in MHz also plays a role. Faster RAM allows for even quicker data retrieval. Additionally, for some games, Video RAM (VRAM) on the graphics card is even more crucial for handling complex visuals.

What could the 16GB of RAM on the Pixel 9 Pro XL possibly be for?

Sure, for better performance of apps and games, but my guess is mainly AI. These days, Google is all about those two letters. The Pixel 9 Pro XL should come with all the known AI features from Google, plus some new ones that the tech giant will unveil during the launch of its Pixel 9 series.



The Pixel 9 Pro XL is expected to come loaded with some cool AI features, such as:



Circle to Search 2.0: this handy tool lets you circle, highlight, or scribble on text, images, or videos to find out more about them.

this handy tool lets you circle, highlight, or scribble on text, images, or videos to find out more about them. AI-generated overviews for search: summaries crafted by Google's AI, giving you a quick snapshot of your search results right on the results page, so you don't have to click through a bunch of links.

summaries crafted by Google's AI, giving you a quick snapshot of your search results right on the results page, so you don't have to click through a bunch of links. Imagen 3 and Veo : Imagen 3 turns text into images, while Veo makes high-quality videos from your descriptions. These tasks are pretty heavy-duty, which is why the Pixel 9 Pro XL needs that 16GB of RAM.

Smart photo searches: In Google Photos, you can ask the AI to find specific pics, like "show me photos from last summer where I'm building a sandcastle on the beach," and it'll dig them up for you.



Of course, it's not just about AI. Google wants to stay competitive in the flagship market and keep the Pixel 9 Pro XL relevant for longer. Some of the top Android flagships already offer 16GB of RAM, and rumors suggest the upcoming

Right now, 16GB of RAM is still reserved for flagship phones. Many companies offer different versions of their phones, with 16GB being one of the highest options available. You can find a 16GB RAM variant in numerous flagship models like:



OnePlus 12 review

OnePlus Open review

Xiaomi 14 review

Asus Zenfone 11 Ultra review

Asus ROG Phone 8 Pro

Of course, it's not just about AI. Google wants to stay competitive in the flagship market and keep the Pixel 9 Pro XL relevant for longer. Some of the top Android flagships already offer 16GB of RAM, and rumors suggest the upcoming Galaxy S25 Ultra will also come with 16GB RAM. So, to stay ahead, Google is making a smart move by upgrading its RAM options.

Right now, 16GB of RAM is still reserved for flagship phones. Many companies offer different versions of their phones, with 16GB being one of the highest options available. You can find a 16GB RAM variant in numerous flagship models like:





The phones listed above are all Android powerhouses, delivering top-notch performance.





Display Size



6.7 inches 6.7 inches



6.8 inches 6.8 inches



6.8 inches 6.8 inches Technology AMOLED AMOLED AMOLED Refresh rate 120Hz 120Hz 144Hz Screen-to-body 90.18 % 90.88 % 88.31 % Peak brightness 3000 cd/m2 (nit) 4500 cd/m2 (nit) 2500 cd/m2 (nit) Features HDR support, Dolby Vision Scratch-resistant glass, Ambient light sensor, Proximity sensor HDR support, Ambient light sensor, Proximity sensor Hardware System chip Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SM8650-AB (4 nm) Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SM8650-AB (4 nm) Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SM8650-AB (4 nm) Processor



Octa-core, 1x 3.3GHz Cortex-X4 + 5x 3.2GHz Cortex-A720 + 2x 2.3GHz Cortex-A520 Octa-core, 1x 3.3GHz Cortex-X4 + 5x 3.2GHz Cortex-A720 + 2x 2.3GHz Cortex-A520



Octa-core, 1x 3.3GHz Cortex-X4 + 5x 3.2GHz Cortex-A720 + 2x 2.3GHz Cortex-A520 Octa-core, 1x 3.3GHz Cortex-X4 + 5x 3.2GHz Cortex-A720 + 2x 2.3GHz Cortex-A520



Octa-core, 1x 3.3GHz Cortex-X4 + 3x 3.2GHz Cortex-A720 + 2x 3.0GHz Cortex-A720 + 2x 2.3GHz Cortex-A520, 64-bit Octa-core, 1x 3.3GHz Cortex-X4 + 3x 3.2GHz Cortex-A720 + 2x 3.0GHz Cortex-A720 + 2x 2.3GHz Cortex-A520, 64-bit GPU Adreno 750 Adreno 750 Adreno 750 RAM



12GB 12GB



12GB LPDDR5X 12GB LPDDR5X



12GB 12GB Internal storage 256GB, not expandable 256GB 256GB, not expandable OS Android (14) Android (14) Android (14) Battery Capacity 4880 mAh 5400 mAh 5500 mAh Charging Fast charging Fast charging Fast charging Camera Rear Triple camera Triple camera Triple camera Main camera



50 MP (OIS, Laser and PDAF) 50 MP (OIS, Laser and PDAF)



50 MP (OIS, PDAF) 50 MP (OIS, PDAF)



50 MP (OIS, PDAF) 50 MP (OIS, PDAF) Specifications Aperture size: F4.0/F1.4; Focal length: 23 mm; Sensor size: 1/1.31"; Pixel size: 1.12 μm Aperture size: F1.6; Focal length: 23 mm Aperture size: F1.9; Focal length: 24 mm; Sensor size: 1/1.56"; Pixel size: 1.0 μm Second camera 50 MP (Telephoto, OIS) 64 MP (Telephoto, Periscope, OIS, PDAF) 32 MP (Telephoto, OIS, PDAF) Specifications Optical zoom: 3.2x; Aperture size: F2.0; Focal Length: 70 mm Optical zoom: 3.0x; Aperture size: F2.6; Focal Length: 70 mm Optical zoom: 3.0x; Aperture size: F2.4; Sensor size: 1/3.2"; Pixel size: 0.7 μm Third camera 50 MP (Ultra-wide, Autofocus) 48 MP (Ultra-wide) 13 MP (Ultra-wide) Specifications Aperture size: F2.2; Focal Length: 14 mm Aperture size: F2.2; Focal Length: 14 mm Aperture size: F2.2; Focal Length: 13 mm; Sensor size: 1/3"; Pixel size: 1.12 μm Video recording 7680x4320 (8K UHD) (24 fps), 3840x2160 (4K UHD) (60 fps), 1920x1080 (Full HD) (960 fps) 7680x4320 (8K UHD) (24 fps), 3840x2160 (4K UHD) (60 fps), 1920x1080 (Full HD) (240 fps) 7680x4320 (8K UHD) (24 fps), 3840x2160 (4K UHD) (60 fps), 1920x1080 (Full HD) (240 fps) Front 32 MP 32 MP 32 MP Video capture 3840x2160 (4K UHD) (60 fps) 3840x2160 (4K UHD) (30 fps) Design Dimensions



6.35 x 2.96 x 0.33 inches (161.4 x 75.3 x 8.5 mm) 6.35 x 2.96 x 0.33 inches (161.4 x 75.3 x 8.5 mm)



6.47 x 2.98 x 0.36 inches (164.3 x 75.8 x 9.15 mm) 6.47 x 2.98 x 0.36 inches (164.3 x 75.8 x 9.15 mm)



6.45 x 3.02 x 0.35 inches (163.8 x 76.8 x 8.9 mm) 6.45 x 3.02 x 0.35 inches (163.8 x 76.8 x 8.9 mm) Weight



7.87 oz (223.0 g)

the average is 5.6 oz (161 g) 7.87 oz (223.0 g)



7.76 oz (220.0 g)

the average is 5.6 oz (161 g) 7.76 oz (220.0 g)



7.90 oz (224.0 g)

the average is 5.6 oz (161 g) 7.90 oz (224.0 g) Materials Back: Glass Back: Glass; Frame: Aluminum Back: Glass Resistance Yes; IP68 Yes; IP65 Yes; IP68 Biometrics In-screen fingerprint In-screen fingerprint Cellular 5G n1, n3, n5, n7, n8, n28, n38, n40, n41, n48, n66, n77, n78, n79, SA, NSA 5G Ready 5G Ready Buyers information Price $ 799 / € 969 $ 999 See the full Xiaomi 14 Pro vs OnePlus 12 vs Asus Zenfone 11 Ultra specs comparison or compare them to other phones using our Specs Comparison tool

How much RAM is enough for you?







As technology marches forward, smartphones have seen a remarkable surge in RAM. Today, top-tier smartphones flaunt 8GB, 12GB, 16GB, or even higher RAM capacities. The evolution is clear, and it's only getting more impressive.





As you can see, not all phones are created equal when it comes to RAM, so here is a quick guide to finding the sweet spot between your phone usage and RAM capacity:



Light users : 4GB fast RAM can be enough for calls, texts, and browsing, especially if the phone is well-optimized for software performance. Fast RAM has a higher clock speed, measured in MHz, which tells you how quickly it can transfer data. Faster RAM boosts your phone's overall performance, especially when you're multitasking with demanding apps. On the other hand, 4GB of slower RAM (lower MHz, like 1600 MHz) might struggle even with less demanding tasks.

: 4GB fast RAM can be enough for calls, texts, and browsing, especially if the phone is well-optimized for software performance. Fast RAM has a higher clock speed, measured in MHz, which tells you how quickly it can transfer data. Faster RAM boosts your phone's overall performance, especially when you're multitasking with demanding apps. On the other hand, 4GB of slower RAM (lower MHz, like 1600 MHz) might struggle even with less demanding tasks. Moderate users: Aim for 6GB RAM for a smoother experience, especially if you use social media, play some games, or multitask frequently. Again, RAM speed also plays a role.

Aim for 6GB RAM for a smoother experience, especially if you use social media, play some games, or multitask frequently. Again, RAM speed also plays a role. Power users: In 2024, 8GB RAM is a good baseline for demanding tasks like heavy gaming, editing, and using resource-intensive apps. If you want to futureproof your phone, consider 12GB+ RAM.

There is no definitive limit on how much RAM a phone could potentially get, but there are practical limitations based on current technology and user needs. I mean, all everyday tasks and even the most demanding games currently run well on phones with 8GB+ RAM.



There is no definitive limit on how much RAM a phone could potentially get, but there are practical limitations based on current technology and user needs. I mean, all everyday tasks and even the most demanding games currently run well on phones with 8GB+ RAM.

The Pixel 9 Pro XL, with its rumored 16GB of RAM, might be pushing the boundaries of what is currently considered necessary. But it could also be a glimpse into the future of mobile devices, where AI features, apps, games, and multitasking become increasingly demanding.