Amazon's top Pixel 9 Pro XL Black Friday deal is back on to let you save $250 before Christmas

This year's Black Friday "season" has certainly been long and rather confusing, with different deals on different products kicked off on different dates at different retailers, making life difficult for holiday shoppers who wanted to be sure their discounts would go unbeaten.
The Pixel 9 Pro XL, for instance, looked mighty compelling at $150 off its list price a month ago... before incredibly scoring an additional $100 markdown in the final stages of Amazon's extended Black Friday 2024 celebrations. Predictably enough, that massively improved and seemingly unbeatable holiday promotion went away a few days later, but now it's available once again, and if you hurry, you can still receive your deeply discounted 6.8-inch Android super-flagship by December 25.
Yes, Amazon is selling the unlocked Pixel 9 Pro XL for a whopping 250 bucks under its regular prices of $1,099 and $1,199 with 128 and 256GB storage respectively, and you obviously don't need to meet any special requirements or jump through hoops of any sort to maximize your last-minute Christmas savings.
What you have to do is place your order as soon as possible for your favorite of those two storage variants and your preferred color option if you want to put this exceptional Google-made handset under the Christmas tree for a special someone in time.
Powered by a Tensor G4 processor and equipped (among others) with a hefty 16GB RAM, this bad boy is undoubtedly one of the best phones you can buy in (late) 2024 even at its typical prices. After a $250 discount, the Pixel 9 Pro XL's value for your money becomes essentially unrivaled, especially once you consider those phenomenal 50, 48, and 48MP rear-facing cameras, that large 5,060mAh battery capable of charging at 37W speeds, and an undeniably premium body that also manages to be quite slender.
Our in-depth Pixel 9 Pro XL review unsurprisingly praised all of those aspects, as well as many of Google's still unpolished but decidedly promising AI tools, making Amazon's latest deal an absolute no-brainer... for a presumably very limited time.
