Amazon's top Pixel 9 Pro XL Black Friday deal is back on to let you save $250 before Christmas

Google Pixel 9 Pro XL
This year's Black Friday "season" has certainly been long and rather confusing, with different deals on different products kicked off on different dates at different retailers, making life difficult for holiday shoppers who wanted to be sure their discounts would go unbeaten.

The Pixel 9 Pro XL, for instance, looked mighty compelling at $150 off its list price a month ago... before incredibly scoring an additional $100 markdown in the final stages of Amazon's extended Black Friday 2024 celebrations. Predictably enough, that massively improved and seemingly unbeatable holiday promotion went away a few days later, but now it's available once again, and if you hurry, you can still receive your deeply discounted 6.8-inch Android super-flagship by December 25.

Google Pixel 9 Pro XL

5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 16GB RAM, Android 14, Google Tensor G4 Processor, 6.8-Inch LTPO OLED Display with 2992 x 1344 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 48 +48MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 42MP Front-Facing Camera, Gemini Integration, 5,060mAh Battery, Multiple Color Options
$250 off (23%)
Buy at Amazon

Google Pixel 9 Pro XL

5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 16GB RAM, Android 14, Google Tensor G4 Processor, 6.8-Inch LTPO OLED Display with 2992 x 1344 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 48 +48MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 42MP Front-Facing Camera, Gemini Integration, 5,060mAh Battery, Multiple Color Options
$250 off (21%)
Buy at Amazon

Yes, Amazon is selling the unlocked Pixel 9 Pro XL for a whopping 250 bucks under its regular prices of $1,099 and $1,199 with 128 and 256GB storage respectively, and you obviously don't need to meet any special requirements or jump through hoops of any sort to maximize your last-minute Christmas savings.

What you have to do is place your order as soon as possible for your favorite of those two storage variants and your preferred color option if you want to put this exceptional Google-made handset under the Christmas tree for a special someone in time.

Powered by a Tensor G4 processor and equipped (among others) with a hefty 16GB RAM, this bad boy is undoubtedly one of the best phones you can buy in (late) 2024 even at its typical prices. After a $250 discount, the Pixel 9 Pro XL's value for your money becomes essentially unrivaled, especially once you consider those phenomenal 50, 48, and 48MP rear-facing cameras, that large 5,060mAh battery capable of charging at 37W speeds, and an undeniably premium body that also manages to be quite slender.

Our in-depth Pixel 9 Pro XL review unsurprisingly praised all of those aspects, as well as many of Google's still unpolished but decidedly promising AI tools, making Amazon's latest deal an absolute no-brainer... for a presumably very limited time.
Adrian Diaconescu Senior Deals and News Writer
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.

