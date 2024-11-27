Save up to $1,200 on Galaxy Z Fold6!
The flagship Pixel 9 Pro XL just hit a new all-time low price for Black Friday

Dropping to a new all-time low on Amazon, Google's new Pixel 9 Pro XL just became an even bigger bargain for Black Friday. Now discounted by 23%, this flagship phone with 128GB of storage is selling for a whopping $250 off its price. Thanks to this discount, you can score a unit for just under $850, which is a great deal, considering it usually costs around $1,100.

The Pixel 9 Pro XL with 128GB of storage space just dropped to a new all-time low price on Amazon. This powerhouse is currently $250 off and can be yours for just under $850. This is a great deal, so don't miss out and save big today!
Being one of Google's latest and greatest phones, this bad boy is powered by the new Tensor G4 chipset and rocks, not 8GB, not even 12GB, but a whopping 16GB of RAM. All this firepower ensures that the phone can handle any task and demanding game, delivering fast and reliable performance. That said, the Tensor G4 still lags behind the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 in the Galaxy S24 Ultra and the A17 Pro in the iPhone 15 Pro Max in raw power.

However, the strongest suit of Google's Pixel phones has never been their performance; it has always been their incredible camera capabilities. Boasting a 50 MP main unit and a 42 MP selfie snapper, powered by Google's image processing magic, the Pixel 9 Pro XL captures beautiful pictures with excellent dynamic range and warm colors.

You'll also be able to enjoy your gorgeous pics or beautiful landscape videos on the impressive 6.8-inch OLED display with 2992 x 1344 resolution, a high 120Hz refresh rate, and HDR10+ support.

All in all, the Pixel 9 Pro XL may be far from affordable even at its current price on Amazon, but it's one of the best phones money can buy. That's why we encourage you not to hesitate and score a brand-new Pixel 9 Pro XL at a massive discount today!
Preslav Mladenov
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.

