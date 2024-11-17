Google's Pixel 9 Pro and 9 Pro XL beasts are now on sale at their Black Friday discounts
You know those killer Black Friday 2024 deals Google recently scheduled for an early October 21 start? Two of the most compelling offers on that roster have gone live even earlier than expected, allowing holiday shoppers to save big on two of the best Android phones in the world without wasting another second.
Both the Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL are already available at outstanding discounts of $150 with no special requirements and no strings attached, and if you're thinking of waiting until Thanksgiving or Christmas in the hopes of potentially spending even less money sans jumping through hoops... prepare to be disappointed.
After all, these are not just the highest Pixel 9 Pro and 9 Pro XL discounts offered to date by Amazon and Best Buy, but the first ever deals available at those kinds of major US retailers for these particular devices. If you're not sure where you should do your pre-holiday shopping, you might be interested to know that Amazon is still selling certain models at their regular prices... for some reason, while Best Buy is advertising the promotion as a 24-hour-only affair.
Of course, after those 24 hours expire, we fully expect the deals to return with a bang in just a few days across the nation, so there's probably no need to feel much pressure to pull the trigger right away. But it must be stressed that these are without a doubt among the greatest phones you can buy this holiday season, and if they're already sold at their unbeatable Black Friday prices, why wouldn't you take advantage and save time, money, and hassle?
The key difference between the two stock Android-running handsets is more than obvious, with the Pixel 9 Pro sporting the smaller 6.3-inch display and normally costing $999 and up while the Pixel 9 Pro XL jumps to 6.8 inches of screen real estate at a typical base price of $1,099.
Both devices seem to only be discounted in 128 and 256GB storage configurations, and they unsurprisingly share everything from a Google Tensor G4 processor to a 50 + 48 + 48MP triple rear-facing camera system, single 42MP selfie snapper, and all of Big G's latest AI skills.
Our in-depth Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL reviews found the two's overall performance, build quality, battery life, and especially camera performance to largely correspond to one's expectations from such high-end phones with high-end price points, so trust us when we say you're not going to be disappointed with either one as your next daily driver or a Christmas gift for a very special someone.
