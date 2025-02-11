Google Pixel Tablet is discounted here!

The high-class Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold is $300 off at Amazon once again

In case you missed it, we shared two wonderful Pixel 9 Series promos yesterday: a $200 price cut on the Pixel 9 Pro and a $200 discount on the 9 Pro XL. Both are still available at Amazon, where you can also find the Pixel 9 Pro Fold for 17% off its usual price.

$300 off the Pixel 9 Pro Fold at Amazon

$300 off (17%)
The Pixel 9 Pro Fold is once again available at its best price. The foldable handset is $300 off its original price, allowing you to buy it for just under $1,500. Head to Amazon and enjoy your savings.
Buy at Amazon

By the way, that's the Google Pixel phone's best price so far. The bargain isn't a first-time occurrence, though, as we've seen it at other times (including last January). Regardless, the high-class foldable is undoubtedly more attractive at ~$1,500 instead of ~$1,800, so we'd suggest you check out Amazon's sale soon.

The second-gen foldable is larger than the original Google Pixel Fold. It features a 6.3-inch OLED cover display and an 8-inch OLED primary display with up to 120Hz refresh rates, while the older unit features a 5.8-inch cover display and a 7.6-inch main display. While testing the device, we were happy to see this model got an upgraded hinge (see our Pixel 9 Pro Fold review for reference).

On the camera front, the foldable features a 48 MP primary camera, a 12 MP ultra-wide sensor and a 10.5 MP 5X periscope lens on the rear. Photos taken with it look clean and have balanced colors, but you may notice it's not the most capable option when photographing highly dynamic scenes. Zoom quality is great as well, giving you sharp shots even with 10X zoom.

What about its performance? As you might already know, the Tensor G4 works fine with everyday apps and enables Google's AI magic. That said, the chip delivers less raw horsepower than the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3. If that's a top priority for you, consider the Galaxy Z Fold 6 instead.

Additionally, the Android 14 phone will receive regular software support until 2031. That's a lot of time to enjoy your big-sized foldable device! Does it sound good enough to you? In that case, we suggest you consider buying the Pixel 9 Pro Fold at Amazon for $300 off its original price before it's too late.

