'Bigger is better' fans can now get Google's Pixel 9 Pro XL flagship at a killer $200 discount





Unfortunately for some hardcore Google fans (and fortunately for Google itself), Amazon seems to be having trouble handling your demand as far as the most affordable Pixel 9 Pro XL model is concerned. Normally priced at $1,099 with 128 gigs of internal storage space, that particular device is only in stock at the time of this writing in a "Porcelain" colorway.

Google Pixel 9 Pro XL $200 off (18%) 5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 16GB RAM, Android 14, Google Tensor G4 Processor, 6.8-Inch LTPO OLED Display with 2992 x 1344 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 48 +48MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 42MP Front-Facing Camera, Gemini Integration, 5,060mAh Battery, Porcelain Buy at Amazon Google Pixel 9 Pro XL $200 off (17%) 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 16GB RAM, Android 14, Google Tensor G4 Processor, 6.8-Inch LTPO OLED Display with 2992 x 1344 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 48 +48MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 42MP Front-Facing Camera, Gemini Integration, 5,060mAh Battery, Multiple Color Options Buy at Amazon Google Pixel 9 Pro XL $200 off (15%) 5G, Unlocked, 512GB Storage, 16GB RAM, Android 14, Google Tensor G4 Processor, 6.8-Inch LTPO OLED Display with 2992 x 1344 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 48 +48MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 42MP Front-Facing Camera, Gemini Integration, 5,060mAh Battery, Multiple Color Options Buy at Amazon





The 256 and 512GB configurations, which are typically available for $1,199 and $1,319 respectively, can be had in a few different hues, but that's likely to change before long as well. So, yes, you should probably hurry if you're into high-end Android phones with a lot of screen real estate and exceptional long-term software support.

Our Pixel 9 Pro XL review a few months back also highlighted the stylish and durable design and the state-of-the-art 50 + 48 + 48 MP triple rear-facing camera system as key selling points here, especially at the right price. Then you've got all of Google's latest AI tricks to enjoy and experiment with, not to mention a reasonably hefty battery with reasonably fast charging squeezed into a reasonably thin body made from extraordinarily premium materials.





Of course, the Pixel 9 Pro XL must be compared with Samsung's hot new Galaxy S25 Ultra when deciding what the best phone one can buy nowadays, and while the latter Android giant undoubtedly holds a few big advantages over the slightly older device, the difference in pricing right now suggests Google's colossus might be the smarter investment for a lot of potential buyers.





Before you pull the trigger, I'd be remiss not to point out that the Pixel 9 Pro XL has been discounted even more steeply during the recently concluded holiday season, but it's obviously not clear if Amazon's $250 price cut will return anytime soon. So, yes, you should probably leave your hesitations aside and push the "buy" button before the $200 discount inevitably goes away.