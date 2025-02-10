'Bigger is better' fans can now get Google's Pixel 9 Pro XL flagship at a killer $200 discount
Do you like big phones and you cannot lie? Then why deny yourself the pleasure of opting for the 6.8-inch Pixel 9 Pro XL? Just like its little brother, this bad boy is currently marked down by a very cool $200, and if you hurry, you can choose whatever storage variant you feel might fit your digital hoarding needs best.
Unfortunately for some hardcore Google fans (and fortunately for Google itself), Amazon seems to be having trouble handling your demand as far as the most affordable Pixel 9 Pro XL model is concerned. Normally priced at $1,099 with 128 gigs of internal storage space, that particular device is only in stock at the time of this writing in a "Porcelain" colorway.
The 256 and 512GB configurations, which are typically available for $1,199 and $1,319 respectively, can be had in a few different hues, but that's likely to change before long as well. So, yes, you should probably hurry if you're into high-end Android phones with a lot of screen real estate and exceptional long-term software support.
Our Pixel 9 Pro XL review a few months back also highlighted the stylish and durable design and the state-of-the-art 50 + 48 + 48 MP triple rear-facing camera system as key selling points here, especially at the right price. Then you've got all of Google's latest AI tricks to enjoy and experiment with, not to mention a reasonably hefty battery with reasonably fast charging squeezed into a reasonably thin body made from extraordinarily premium materials.
Of course, the Pixel 9 Pro XL must be compared with Samsung's hot new Galaxy S25 Ultra when deciding what the best phone one can buy nowadays, and while the latter Android giant undoubtedly holds a few big advantages over the slightly older device, the difference in pricing right now suggests Google's colossus might be the smarter investment for a lot of potential buyers.
Before you pull the trigger, I'd be remiss not to point out that the Pixel 9 Pro XL has been discounted even more steeply during the recently concluded holiday season, but it's obviously not clear if Amazon's $250 price cut will return anytime soon. So, yes, you should probably leave your hesitations aside and push the "buy" button before the $200 discount inevitably goes away.
