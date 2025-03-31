Google's vanilla Pixel 9 powerhouse scores a super-rare $250 discount for a limited time





Released around seven months ago with a fairly compact and decidedly premium body, as well as a bunch of ultra-high-end specs like 12GB RAM, the Google Tensor G4-powered handset is naturally not quite as affordable as its a-branded cousin.

Google Pixel 9 $250 off (28%) 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Android 15, Google Tensor G4 Processor, 6.3-Inch OLED Display with 2424 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 48MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 10.5MP Front-Facing Camera, Gemini Integration, 4,700mAh Battery, Obsidian Color Buy at Amazon Google Pixel 9 $649 $899 $250 off (28%) 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Android 15, Google Tensor G4 Processor, 6.3-Inch OLED Display with 2424 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 48MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 10.5MP Front-Facing Camera, Gemini Integration, 4,700mAh Battery, Obsidian Color Buy at BestBuy





But if you hurry, you can slash a pretty amazing $250 off a list price of $899 in a 256GB storage configuration. This killer new deal is currently available at both Amazon and Best Buy, but only in an "Obsidian" (read black) colorway, which means that you probably don't have a lot of time to take advantage of a discount we've seen offered just once or twice before.





Pixel 9 variant prior to today, so what you're looking at here is a great opportunity to make an exceptional deal on one of the all-around To be perfectly clear, no major US retailer has trimmed more than 250 bucks off anyvariant prior to today, so what you're looking at here is a great opportunity to make an exceptional deal on one of the all-around best phones money can buy in (early) 2025.

Pixel 9 offer could literally go away at any moment. Curiously enough, Amazon doesn't label the promotion as part of its ongoing Big Spring Sale event, and with the official US Google Store still listing the device at its regular prices in all variants and colors, this latestoffer could literally go away at any moment.





Pixel 9 Apart from the powerful aforementioned processor, generous memory count, metal-and-glass construction, and gorgeous 120Hz refresh rate-supporting 6.3-inch OLED display, the non-Proalso has a very capable and reasonably versatile 50 + 48MP dual rear-facing camera system going for it, as well as a large 4,700mAh battery, and of course, Google 's legendary long-term software support.



