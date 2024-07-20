The gorgeous Pixel 8a is still at its lowest price through this post-Prime Day Amazon deal

Beats Studio Pro with a 51% discount on Amazon!
By
Prime Day 2024 phone deals were absolutely breathtaking. But it seems Amazon isn't done with letting you save on one of the best mid-range phones, the Pixel 8a. This superb Pixel phone got discounted by $50 just in time for the summer shopping spree, and the deal is still live today.

Get the Pixel 8a at its best price on Amazon

Amazon continues to sell the remarkable Pixel 8a at its best price! That's right, it's an incredible post-Prime Day deal that awaits your attention. As mentioned, the device hasn't seen a lower price since its release. Don't miss out on this post-Prime Day deal and take advantage while you can.
$50 off (10%)
Buy at Amazon

In other words, this is probably your last chance to get this bad boy at its best price. The offer is available on both storage variants (for some colors), some of which will only stay available for a short while. We'd also like to point out that the promo isn't exclusively available at Amazon; you can find the same $50 discount on both storage versions at Best Buy.

But a deal doesn't have to be exclusive to be attractive, all the more so when we're talking about a Google Pixel phone like this one. The Pixel 8a has a gorgeous-looking 6.1-inch OLED screen with 60-120Hz refresh rates that's only somewhat let down by its slightly large bezels.

With the Tensor G3 under the hood, this more affordable Pixel 8 version offers quite an impressive everyday performance. You can check out more about its performance benchmarks in our Pixel 8a review.

This Google handset is also ideal for smartphone photography enthusiasts. It has a 64MP main camera on the rear and a 13MP ultra-wide unit that takes amazing photos with plenty of detail and accurate color reproduction. Performance in low-light settings is just as good. On the front, you have a 13MP selfie camera.

Last but certainly not least, you get all the latest AI features, impressive software support until 2031, and a 4,500mAh battery! Now, this phone has the whole package, doesn't it?

And now that Amazon's post-Prime Day offer is live, letting you buy the Pixel 8a for under $450 instead of roughly $500, it's even more attractive. Go ahead and try it for yourself through this last-chance deal; it may not stay live for too long.
Polina Kovalakova
