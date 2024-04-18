Pixel 8a might be Google's worst-kept secret as it leaks yet again

Up Next:
Google doesn't exactly have a stellar track record when it comes to keeping its unofficial phones a secret, and it looks like the Pixel 8a is no exception. Once again, leaks abound, with details of the Pixel 8a surfacing left and right. It seems this phone just can't resist spilling its secrets ahead of its anticipated debut, slated for May 14 during Google's annual I/O developer conference.
User MysteryLupin shared some top-notch renders of the soon-to-drop Pixel 8a on X, as reported by the tech media outlet GSMArena. These renders offer a glimpse of all four anticipated colors of the Pixel 8a.
The Pixel 8a is anticipated to pack Google's in-house Tensor G3 chipset, following in the footsteps of its Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro siblings. For display, the more wallet-friendly Pixel variant is rumored to sport a 6.1-inch OLED screen boasting a 90Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 1,400 nits.
Rumor has it that the Pixel 8a could boast a 64 MP primary rear camera along with a 13 MP ultrawide one. Additionally, it's expected to sport a larger battery compared to its predecessor, the Pixel 7a, potentially packing a 4,500 mAh battery with support for 27W wired charging. On the pricing front, whispers suggest it may come with a higher price tag than its predecessor.
As mentioned earlier, the Pixel 8a has been popping up all over the place, with Google itself featuring the phone in a Google Fi Wireless ad. Recently, it made another cameo on a US carrier website, making it the star of a meme or two you can see in our memes of the week story.
Pixel 8a? Is it you again?
If you've been keeping up with the latest tech buzz, you might've caught wind of the recent leak showcasing renders of the Pixel 8a in all its color variants. However, those renders weren't exactly top-notch, but they did suggest that the Pixel 8a will come in Obsidian (black), Porcelain (white), Bay (blue), and Mint (introduced not too long ago with the Pixel 8).
The Pixel 8a should ship with Android 14 out of the box, and there's buzz about a whopping seven-year software support cycle. If the rumors hold true, this means the Pixel 8a could receive all the major OS updates up until 2031.
