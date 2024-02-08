Google renames Bard to "Gemini" and launches Google One AI Premium plan with advanced access
1
Google Bard is now Gemini, just "Gemini." As announced today by Google, Bard — the company's web-based chatbot — has now been improved, rebranded, and expanded with the addition of a new Advanced tier bundled into Google One. This is in addition to the new Gemini Android app that also launched today.
Google One, the company's cloud storage subscription service, now has a new tier called "AI Premium." This tier includes access to Gemini Advanced — the new version of Gemini, formerly called "Bard", which includes the latest Ultra 1.0 AI model — for $19.99 a month. Additionally, this new Google One tier gives you 2TB of storage, as well as other Google One benefits currently found in the Premium tier..
Gemini vs Gemini Advanced | Source: gemini.google.com
Google states that Gemini's Ultra 1.0 LLM model brings new advancements to the world of AI interaction, such as superior processing efficiency, advanced comprehension of instructions and programs, and innovative problem-solving abilities. The model is said to be capable of analyzing and explaining information, and it can even generate high-quality code in multiple programming languages.
Additionally, Google is set to bring Gemini to a range of services including Gmail and Docs. This will allow users to enjoy automated text writing, create unique images, and even enhance video quality in Google Meet.
With the Google One AI Premium plan, users can try out Gemini Advanced free for two months before the $19.99 subscription kicks in. This should allow users to fully explore Gemini's capabilities before making a commitment. If you're someone who heavily relies on Google services and craves advanced functionality, the higher price point of these Google One plans might just be worth it, especially when you consider the 2TB of storage it includes and the upcoming integration with Gmail, Docs, and other Workspace apps.
Gemini Advanced is currently only available in English and can be accessed through the web at gemini.google.com or the old bard.google.com URL which automatically redirects. It is also worth mentioning that Gemini is currently in the development phase, and its overall effectiveness in the long run is yet to be determined. In addition, the plan's emphasis on AI capabilities may not be suitable for all users, especially those who prefer straightforward cloud storage solutions.
Things that are NOT allowed: