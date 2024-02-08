Google renames Bard to "Gemini" and launches Google One AI Premium plan with advanced access









Google One, the company's cloud storage subscription service, now has a new tier called "AI Premium." This tier includes access to Gemini Advanced — the new version of Gemini, formerly called "Bard", which includes the latest Ultra 1.0 AI model — for $19.99 a month. Additionally, this new Google One tier gives you 2TB of storage, as well as other Google One benefits currently found in the Premium tier..





Gemini vs Gemini Advanced | Source: gemini.google.com

Google states that Gemini's Ultra 1.0 LLM model brings new advancements to the world of AI interaction, such as superior processing efficiency, advanced comprehension of instructions and programs, and innovative problem-solving abilities. The model is said to be capable of analyzing and explaining information, and it can even generate high-quality code in multiple programming languages.





Additionally, Google is set to bring Gemini to a range of services including Gmail and Docs. This will allow users to enjoy automated text writing, create unique images, and even enhance video quality in Google Meet.







