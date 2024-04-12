Check out all four Pixel 8a colorways before Google's announcement next month





Okay, we'll drop the feline metaphors now and come right out to say it as straightforward as we can: that Mint-painted Pixel 8a is a stunner. Don't get us wrong, the Obsidian, Porcelain, and especially the Bay flavors are themselves guaranteed to turn heads and make mouths drool, but that delicious shade of green is the bomb .





Granted, beauty is in the eye of the beholder, which means that some of you beholders out there may not completely agree with this smitten writer. If you disagree with our 10/10 visual assessment of the minty fresh upcoming Google mid-ranger, a visit to an ophthalmologist is probably in order.





All jokes, metaphors, and hyperboles aside, it's certainly nice to see the Pixel 8a leaked in all its colorful glory with a little over a month to go to Google I/O 2024 . That's almost surely when and where the new budget-friendly handset will go official following several months filled with revealing reports and credible rumors.









Those have obviously painted the Pixel 8a a pretty complete picture, including the following key specifications:





6.1-inch OLED display with 90Hz refresh rate, 1,400 nits of peak brightness, and a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels;

Tensor G3 processor;

8GB RAM;

128GB internal storage space;

64 + 13MP dual rear-facing camera system;

13MP front-facing shooter;

4,500mAh battery;

27W charging capabilities;

Android 14.



Will this become the best budget 5G phone around when it goes on sale next month? That's likely to greatly depend on a currently unknown price point. Last year's Pixel 7a normally costs $500, but with the OnePlus 12R available at that exact same price, Google may feel compelled to go down to $450. Or perhaps that's just our wishful thinking doing the talking.