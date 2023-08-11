Pixel 8 Pro appears in leaked video promo with Audio Magic Eraser (VIDEO)

freshly opened X account (via 9to5Google ) has shared a 14-second promo clip of the Google Pixel 8 Pro and a new feature called Audio Magic Eraser. The clip shows the upcoming top-of-the-line Pixel in a new light blue color. The clip, coming in at 14 seconds, might have been slightly edited and it shows how Google will be adding a new Magic Eraser feature to the Pixel 8 line.













Seems like the new Pixel 8 series will introduce Audio Magic Eraser feature to reduce video background noise.#Pixel8#Pixel8Pro#GooglePixelpic.twitter.com/Tb23MoDuUI — EZ (@EZ8622647227573) August 11, 2023

The idea of the Audio Magic Eraser feature is to fine-tune the audio from a recorded video by allowing the user to manipulate sliders on the screen to decrease or increase sounds characterized as "Noise," "People," and "Music." Buttons for each category of sound appear and when one of the three is chosen, a slider appears underneath the buttons; drag the slider to the left to reduce the volume of the chosen sound category or drag it to the right to increase the volume.

The promo shows someone viewing a video they recorded of a girl skateboarding. On the Pixel 8 Pro, a button is pressed that says "Audio Magic Eraser." The device then reads "Identifying sounds" before the "Noise," "People," and "Music" buttons appear and we see the user slight to the left to reduce the "Noise" volume. The clip says that the Pixel 8 is the only phone (series) with the Audio Magic Eraser and that the Pixel line is the only phone engineered by Google.





The latest rumored specs for the Pixel 8 Pro include a 6.7-inch QHD+ OLED display with LTPO and a 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood will be the new Tensor 3 chipset with 12GB of RAM and 128GB/256GB of storage. The rear camera array will feature a 50MP primary camera, a 64MP Ultra-wide camera, and a 48MP Telephoto camera. An 11MP front-facing camera will handle selfies and video chats. The battery will get a small increase from 4926mAh to 4950mAh and will charge slightly faster at 27W.





An ultrasonic under-display fingerprint scanner will be employed hopefully ending one of the major Pixel 6 and Pixel 7 issues, and a sensor on the device will take the user's temperature. Android 14 will be pre-installed.





The Pixel 8 is expected to feature a 6.2-inch FHD+ OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It will also be powered by the Tensor 3 and should be equipped with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The camera array will feature a 50MP primary camera, a 12MP Ultra-wide camera, and a 10Mp front-facing camera. Battery capacity will rise to 4485mAh from 4270mAh. Charging speeds will be faster at 24W.





Both Pixel 8 series models are expected to be introduced and released in October, just two months away.

