Pixel phones in for a treat: January feature drop brings Circle to Search, Magic Compose, and more

Additionally, in this feature drop, the Pixel 8 Pro 's built-in thermometer finally becomes more practical. Users can now use it to measure their own or someone else's body temperature. Described by Google as "medical-grade," it strongly suggests that the company has obtained some level of FDA clearance to enable the thermometer for this purpose.Older Pixels are also receiving updates with new features. The Pixel 6 and Pixel 7 , as well as the, will now have access to Magic Compose. This feature allows users to rewrite a drafted message in different styles with the assistance of AI. While this processing happens on-device for the, other Pixel models will use the cloud to enhance their messages, giving them a professional tone or making them more dramatic or even lyrical.In addition, this feature drop also introduces the rebranding of Nearby Share to the simplified Quick Share branding, now shared by both Google and Samsung . Despite the name change, the functionality remains unchanged: Quick Share still allows users to send content to nearby Android, ChromeOS, and Windows devices that support the feature.Google also announces it is adding automatic audio switching to the Pixel Watch . With this feature, you can seamlessly switch your Pixel Buds Pro from yourto your Pixel phone or tablet. Additionally, you'll receive helpful notifications showing where your audio is transitioning to, improving the overall user experience.Finally, Google introduces "Photomoji" to its Messages app, expanding its availability from the beta tester program to the public. This feature allows users to transform a photo into a reaction by simply selecting an image from the media picker and hitting Create.