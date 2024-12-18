Best Buy just made its incredible Google Pixel 8 Pro deal even better
Less than a week ago, we shared a tempting Google Pixel 8 Pro sale at Best Buy. The seller had an exclusive $350 discount you couldn't find at its main rival, Amazon. Fast forward to today, and we're seeing an improved, not removed, bargain. Yep—you can now save even more, $400, to be exact, on one of the best Google Pixel phones. That brings it to $599 instead of $999.
Best Buy is again the only merchant throwing such a hefty promo. As if that's not enough, the merchant provides an extra $100 discount to those who don't mind activating their phone immediately, thus bringing the handset down to as low as $499. As for Amazon, it gives you a humbler $350 price cut on the Obsidian and Bay-coated units.
What about performance? Well, the Pixel 8 Pro can't rival the Galaxy S24 Ultra or the iPhone 16 Pro Max. Its in-house Tensor G3 chip delivers a great everyday experience and allows all those AI tricks the Google Pixel phone is capable of to shine. However, it doesn't provide as much raw horsepower as some other options on the market.
Ultimately, the Pixel 8 Pro is a fantastic option for smartphone photography enthusiasts and those who want lots of AI features. And it's a real bargain right now, offered for $400 off its MSRP on Best Buy. Get yours if you wish to save big, and don't forget to order by December 21st if you want it to arrive in time for the holidays.
This Google Pixel phone rocks a 6.7-inch OLED display with LTPO technology, adjusting the refresh rate between 1Hz and 120Hz. That provides a smooth browsing experience without wasting too much battery life.
Speaking of AI tricks, this bad boy's camera app is incredibly feature-rich, allowing you to remove or add objects to photos and more. As for the camera, the Android phone sports a triple rear camera, featuring a 50 MP main sensor, a 48 MP ultra-wide one, and a 48 MP 5X telephoto lens. As you can see from the photo samples on our Google Pixel 8 Pro review, the phone captures beautiful photos with excellent exposure and lovely color reproduction.
