Google Pixel 9 with 20% discount!

Best Buy just made its incredible Google Pixel 8 Pro deal even better

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
A person holds the Google Pixel 8 Pro, displaying a vibrant screen with a blue ice-themed wallpaper.
Less than a week ago, we shared a tempting Google Pixel 8 Pro sale at Best Buy. The seller had an exclusive $350 discount you couldn't find at its main rival, Amazon. Fast forward to today, and we're seeing an improved, not removed, bargain. Yep—you can now save even more, $400, to be exact, on one of the best Google Pixel phones. That brings it to $599 instead of $999.

Pixel 8 Pro: Save $400 at Best Buy now!

The Google Pixel 8 Pro just became even cheaper on Best Buy! The merchant improved its deal from last week, now offering the handset for $400 off its MSRP. That's the biggest price cut you can get, with no matching offers at Amazon, Walmart, or even Verizon for the time being. Make sure you order by December 21st if you want the handset to arrive on time for Christmas Eve.
$400 off (40%)
$599
$999
Buy at BestBuy

Pixel 8 Pro: 35% off at Amazon for a limited time

The Pixel 8 Pro is also available at discounted prices on Amazon, but you can't save $400 over here. The handset retails for $350 off for a limited time, which lands it at about $650. If you'd like your new Pixel phone to arrive in time for the holidays, we'd advise you to order by December 21st!
$350 off (35%)
Buy at Amazon

Best Buy is again the only merchant throwing such a hefty promo. As if that's not enough, the merchant provides an extra $100 discount to those who don't mind activating their phone immediately, thus bringing the handset down to as low as $499. As for Amazon, it gives you a humbler $350 price cut on the Obsidian and Bay-coated units.

This Google Pixel phone rocks a 6.7-inch OLED display with LTPO technology, adjusting the refresh rate between 1Hz and 120Hz. That provides a smooth browsing experience without wasting too much battery life.

What about performance? Well, the Pixel 8 Pro can't rival the Galaxy S24 Ultra or the iPhone 16 Pro Max. Its in-house Tensor G3 chip delivers a great everyday experience and allows all those AI tricks the Google Pixel phone is capable of to shine. However, it doesn't provide as much raw horsepower as some other options on the market.

Speaking of AI tricks, this bad boy's camera app is incredibly feature-rich, allowing you to remove or add objects to photos and more. As for the camera, the Android phone sports a triple rear camera, featuring a 50 MP main sensor, a 48 MP ultra-wide one, and a 48 MP 5X telephoto lens. As you can see from the photo samples on our Google Pixel 8 Pro review, the phone captures beautiful photos with excellent exposure and lovely color reproduction.

Ultimately, the Pixel 8 Pro is a fantastic option for smartphone photography enthusiasts and those who want lots of AI features. And it's a real bargain right now, offered for $400 off its MSRP on Best Buy. Get yours if you wish to save big, and don't forget to order by December 21st if you want it to arrive in time for the holidays.

You can also find the Google Pixel 8 Pro at:

Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/332-200/BK6A8831.jpg
Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.

Recommended Stories

Google Pixel 8 - Deals History
41 stories
18 Dec, 2024
Best Buy just made its incredible Google Pixel 8 Pro deal even better
12 Dec, 2024
Exclusive Best Buy sale brings the Pixel 8 Pro under $650, possibly for a short while
10 Dec, 2024
The compact Pixel 8a returns to its Black Friday price on Amazon
22 Nov, 2024
Best Buy gives you up to $200 off the amazing Pixel 8a for Black Friday
21 Nov, 2024
Amazon outdoes itself and everyone else with a record new Pixel 8 Pro Black Friday discount
Expand timeline
Loading ...
Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Leak reveals T-Mobile will accept trades in any condition for super iPhone 16, Galaxy S24 deal
Leak reveals T-Mobile will accept trades in any condition for super iPhone 16, Galaxy S24 deal
Third-party USB-C cables can wipe out your financial accounts before you know there's a problem
Third-party USB-C cables can wipe out your financial accounts before you know there's a problem
There's a million-person waitlist for this T-Mobile offering
There's a million-person waitlist for this T-Mobile offering
AT&T and Verizon are withholding crucial information from over a million customers
AT&T and Verizon are withholding crucial information from over a million customers
After last week's crash, T-Mobile announces a plan to buy $14 billion of its shares
After last week's crash, T-Mobile announces a plan to buy $14 billion of its shares
Leaked Galaxy S25 Plus photos surface, proving what we’ve all been thinking
Leaked Galaxy S25 Plus photos surface, proving what we’ve all been thinking

Latest News

Unpacking the Galaxy Unpacked poster
Unpacking the Galaxy Unpacked poster
Google begins testing Gemini 2.0 Experimental Advanced for subscribers
Google begins testing Gemini 2.0 Experimental Advanced for subscribers
GRID Legends: Deluxe Edition out now for iOS and Android
GRID Legends: Deluxe Edition out now for iOS and Android
Honor GT is here with powerful specs, incredibly low price
Honor GT is here with powerful specs, incredibly low price
Roku TV rolls out new update that adds important Smart Home features, free perk
Roku TV rolls out new update that adds important Smart Home features, free perk
iPhone 17 Pro Max renders reveal new look for the phone's rear panel
iPhone 17 Pro Max renders reveal new look for the phone's rear panel
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless