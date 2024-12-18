This could be your last chance of the year to get last year's Pixel 8 at a massive $250 discount

Pixel 8

Pixel 8

But if you don't necessarily view a smaller screen as a fatal flaw or major inconvenience, you're very likely to find the compactvirtually irresistible at a huge discount of 250 bucks right now with no strings attached and no hoops to jump through. This excellent new price cut is good at both Amazon and Best Buy at the time of this writing as far as an entry-level 128GB storage variant available in a single Obsidian colorway is concerned, but only the latter retailer can still commit to pre-Christmas nationwide delivery... if you hurry.