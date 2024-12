This could be your last chance of the year to get last year's Pixel 8 at a massive $250 discount

Pixel 8





But if you don't necessarily view a smaller screen as a fatal flaw or major inconvenience, you're very likely to find the compact Pixel 8 virtually irresistible at a huge discount of 250 bucks right now with no strings attached and no hoops to jump through. This excellent new price cut is good at both Amazon and Best Buy at the time of this writing as far as an entry-level 128GB storage variant available in a single Obsidian colorway is concerned, but only the latter retailer can still commit to pre-Christmas nationwide delivery... if you hurry. But if you don't necessarily view a smaller screen as a fatal flaw or major inconvenience, you're very likely to find the compactvirtually irresistible at a huge discount of 250 bucks right now with no strings attached and no hoops to jump through. This excellent new price cut is good at both Amazon and Best Buy at the time of this writing as far as an entry-level 128GB storage variant available in a single Obsidian colorway is concerned, but only the latter retailer can still commit to pre-Christmas nationwide delivery... if you hurry.

Google Pixel 8 5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Google Tensor G3 Processor, Android 14, 6.2-Inch OLED Screen with 2400 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 12MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 4,575mAh Battery with 27W Wired and 18W Wireless Charging Support, Obsidian Color $250 off (36%) $449 $699 Buy at BestBuy Google Pixel 8 5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Google Tensor G3 Processor, Android 14, 6.2-Inch OLED Screen with 2400 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 12MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 4,575mAh Battery with 27W Wired and 18W Wireless Charging Support, Obsidian Color $250 off (36%) Buy at Amazon





Amazon, meanwhile, makes it very clear that your ultra-affordable Google Pixel 8 will arrive "after Christmas" no matter where you live, and if you're particularly unlucky, your order could even be shipped after December 31.



Receive the latest phone deals Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.









Our in-depth Pixel 8 review is obviously not quite as true today as it was at its publishing time last year, but the sharp OLED display with 90Hz refresh rate technology, stellar software support, and very promising AI tricks we originally praised are still worthy of a solid degree of acclaim at a $250 discount.

If you feel like you simply cannot decide between the Pixel 8 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL at their latest holiday discounts , it might be a good idea to consider the "vanilla"as well. Released more than a year ago at a list price of $699 and up, this 6.2-inch Google -made handset obviously addresses a slightly different audience than its big brother from 2023, let alone this year's extra-large Pixel flagship.