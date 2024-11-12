Amazon and Best Buy's true Pixel 8 Black Friday 2024 deal arrives to blow minds and save you $300

Pixel 8





Marked down by an already very substantial $250 just yesterday , the 6.2-inch Android handset released a little over a year ago is now a whopping 300 bucks cheaper than usual with no special requirements and no strings attached. The unprecedented discount currently applies to the phone's 128GB storage configuration in an Obsidian (aka black) colorway at both Best Buy and Amazon, as well as a 256 gig variant available in the same classic (and classy) paint job exclusively at Best Buy.

Google Pixel 8 5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Google Tensor G3 Processor, Android 14, 6.2-Inch OLED Screen with 2400 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 12MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 4,575mAh Battery with 27W Wired and 18W Wireless Charging Support, Obsidian Color $300 off (43%) Buy at Amazon





Pixel 8 models, mind you, are either sold out (possibly for good) or available at considerably lower discounts, so I really can't stress enough how imperative it is to hurry up and pull the trigger if you feel like this might be the All the othermodels, mind you, are either sold out (possibly for good) or available at considerably lower discounts, so I really can't stress enough how imperative it is to hurry up and pull the trigger if you feel like this might be the best Android phone for you or a loved one this Christmas at these new record low prices.









Pixel 8 's biggest strengths over its a-branded cousin. Then you've got the 50 and 12MP cameras on the back of the Pixel 8 , which are undeniably superior in real-life performance compared to the 8a's 64 and 13MP rear-facing snappers. The 120Hz refresh rate-capable displays are also not very different, although the Pixel 8 is just a hair larger, which is why it packs a slightly heftier battery as well. That brings us to the build quality aspect, which is clearly one of the's biggest strengths over its a-branded cousin. Then you've got the 50 and 12MP cameras on the back of the, which are undeniably superior in real-life performance compared to the 8a's 64 and 13MP rear-facing snappers.





All in all therefore, the choice between the two budget-friendly Google phones seems like an absolute no-brainer right now, which makes the Pixel 8 a total must-buy for plenty of Android purists in particular and affordable handset lovers in general.