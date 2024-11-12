Save hundreds $ with Galaxy Z Fold6!

Amazon and Best Buy's true Pixel 8 Black Friday 2024 deal arrives to blow minds and save you $300

Google Pixel 8
Even though Black Friday 2024 is technically still more than two weeks away at the time of this writing, I am now willing to bet that Google's "vanilla" Pixel 8 will not drop in price any further than today in the near (or distant) future. 

Marked down by an already very substantial $250 just yesterday, the 6.2-inch Android handset released a little over a year ago is now a whopping 300 bucks cheaper than usual with no special requirements and no strings attached. The unprecedented discount currently applies to the phone's 128GB storage configuration in an Obsidian (aka black) colorway at both Best Buy and Amazon, as well as a 256 gig variant available in the same classic (and classy) paint job exclusively at Best Buy.

All the other Pixel 8 models, mind you, are either sold out (possibly for good) or available at considerably lower discounts, so I really can't stress enough how imperative it is to hurry up and pull the trigger if you feel like this might be the best Android phone for you or a loved one this Christmas at these new record low prices.

Believe it or not, the "high-end" Pixel 8 is now as affordable as the "mid-range" Pixel 8a at its own pre-holiday discount. The reason why those labels are in quotes is that the two phones actually share quite a few key specs and features, starting with a Google Tensor G3 processor and ending with an identical set of futuristic AI skills.

The 120Hz refresh rate-capable displays are also not very different, although the Pixel 8 is just a hair larger, which is why it packs a slightly heftier battery as well. That brings us to the build quality aspect, which is clearly one of the Pixel 8's biggest strengths over its a-branded cousin. Then you've got the 50 and 12MP cameras on the back of the Pixel 8, which are undeniably superior in real-life performance compared to the 8a's 64 and 13MP rear-facing snappers.

All in all therefore, the choice between the two budget-friendly Google phones seems like an absolute no-brainer right now, which makes the Pixel 8 a total must-buy for plenty of Android purists in particular and affordable handset lovers in general.
Adrian Diaconescu
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018.

