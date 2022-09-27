Amazon seemingly confirms reasonable Google Pixel 7 US price





Thanks to Amazon (yes, that Amazon), we can now be slightly more confident that the search giant's next big thing(s) will start at the same tags as their predecessors, which is definitely good news. After all, the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro have been two of the most affordable premium smartphones released in 2021, dropping even lower for long periods of time this year.

A $599 (almost) flagship with "next-gen" processing power





According to an official-looking product listing that seemingly went live prematurely at some point in the last 24 hours and predictably disappeared shortly thereafter, Amazon is preparing to charge six Benjamins for an unlocked Google Pixel 7 with 128 gigs of internal storage space, which almost certainly means that other major US retailers will also charge that much for that particular device.





This lines up perfectly with what was specifically tipped for Target last week... save for the $100 gift card rumor, which may or may not prove to be valid for Amazon as well.









Since this was an early listing that wasn't supposed to be seen by prospective buyers just yet, it's entirely possible that such an introductory offer was not uploaded to Amazon's system at the time of the public slip-up. Alternatively, the deal (if true) might only be viewable in a more detailed future listing.





Either way, the good news is that the Pixel 7 is unlikely to cost more than last year's "vanilla" Pixel 6, which definitely makes sense given all the rumored similarities between the two phones.





When will the Pixel 7 be released?





According to the same carelessly published Amazon product listing, October 13 is the big day, which beats some of the previous predictions made by a number of otherwise reliable leakers and tipsters by almost a week.





An October 13 release (both for the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro, presumably) would come exactly one week after next Thursday's formal announcement and rumored pre-order start, which feels like an excellent turnaround for Google that only goes to further prove that the company is growing more and more serious about challenging Apple and Samsung's (US) smartphone market supremacy... eventually.









By the way, Amazon was apparently also kind enough to publish something that Google has very carefully kept under wraps so far. That high-resolution image at the top of our article is one of the first (semi) official ones to showcase the front of the 6.3-inch Pixel 7 in addition to its back.





The color rendered here is dubbed "Obsidian" for marketing purposes, although we already know that the Pixel 7 will also rock "Hazel" and "Snow" paint jobs, with the Pixel 7 Pro set to come in three different hues of its own (namely, Obsidian, Snow, and Lemongrass).




