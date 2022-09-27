This is the eerily familiar 'rumored' Google Pixel 7 Pro spec sheet
Google's "next big thing" is almost here... and is almost without a secret after a decidedly unconventional and arguably effective buzz-building campaign conducted by the search giant itself for more than four months now and a similarly successful leaking campaign conducted by some of the most reliable tipsters and insiders out there.
Yogesh Brar is certainly part of the latter group, and after putting together the most thorough list of Pixel 7 specifications and features yet just yesterday, the prolific and increasingly trustworthy Twitter leaker is today doing the same for the larger, higher-end, and undoubtedly costlier Pixel 7 Pro variant.
Here are the specs in full (almost)
- 6.7-inch LTPO AMOLED display with QHD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate capabilities
- Google Tensor G2 processor
- Titan security chip
- 50MP primary camera + 48MP telephoto sensor + 12MP ultra-wide-angle shooter on the back
- 11MP single front-facing camera
- 12GB RAM
- 128/256GB storage configurations
- Android 13 software out the box
- 5,000mAh battery
- 30W wired charging
- Wireless charging (unspecified speed)
If you feel like you're having deja vu looking at the above list of "rumored" (aka not-yet-etched-in-stone) specs, don't worry, you haven't suddenly turned into a character from a trippy Christopher Nolan film. You're merely a keen follower of today's mobile industry, which is even more than ever reliant on repetition rather than innovation.
Because the Pixel 6 Pro has arguably worked for Google, especially from a hardware standpoint, earning rave reviews early on and solid sales results in the long run in crucial markets like the US, Big G clearly has no intention to fix what ain't broken, setting its sights on replicating last year's magic by, well, replicating nearly all of the key specs.
While that's hardly surprising to hear, we can't help but feel that the search giant could have changed something (anything) about the Pixel 6 Pro... apart from the rear camera module design and in-house processor.
The second-gen Tensor chip, by the way, doesn't exactly look like a massive upgrade over its predecessor in early pre-release benchmarks, which almost certainly means that the Pixel 7 Pro (and the Pixel 7) will lag behind many of their direct rivals in terms of raw power.
Of course, there are still a few things not included (or fully detailed) in today's spec sheet that Google might look to subtly upgrade, and knowing the company, we're almost certain that the real-life photography experience, for instance, will be improved without there being a need for the megapixel counts of the three rear-facing cameras to actually go up.
Will the Pixel 7 Pro be worth its price?
Substantial upgrades or no upgrades at all over the Pixel 6 Pro, this is probably the number one question on the minds of both Google executives and Android enthusiasts right now, and naturally, the answer still depends on several factors.
The day-to-day performance of the Tensor G2 SoC could be one of the key things to make or break the Pixel 7 Pro (and the vanilla Pixel 7), as will surely be Google's long-term software support (four guaranteed OS updates should really become the norm this year), and perhaps even more importantly, software stability.
If Big G can reduce the number and gravity of the Pixel 7 duo's bugs while coming as close as possible to the remarkable speed delivered by Apple and Samsung's latest flagships, those rumored starting prices and pre-order deals could well complete a hard-to-beat value equation.
At $899 in an entry-level 128GB storage version with a $200 gift likely included for a limited time, the Pixel 7 Pro giant could prove a pretty great (albeit far from groundbreaking) bargain for Android purists and general Android fans dissatisfied with the extravagant price of the Galaxy S22 Ultra, for instance.
