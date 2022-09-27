This is the eerily familiar 'rumored' Google Pixel 7 Pro spec sheet





6.7-inch LTPO AMOLED display with QHD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate capabilities

Google Tensor G2 processor

Titan security chip

50MP primary camera + 48MP telephoto sensor + 12MP ultra-wide-angle shooter on the back

11MP single front-facing camera

12GB RAM

128/256GB storage configurations

Android 13 software out the box

5,000mAh battery

30W wired charging

Wireless charging (unspecified speed)



If you feel like you're having deja vu looking at the above list of "rumored" (aka not-yet-etched-in-stone) specs, don't worry, you haven't suddenly turned into a character from a trippy Christopher Nolan film. You're merely a keen follower of today's mobile industry, which is even more than ever reliant on repetition rather than innovation.





Because the Pixel 6 Pro has arguably worked for Google, especially from a hardware standpoint, earning rave reviews early on and solid sales results in the long run in crucial markets like the US , Big G clearly has no intention to fix what ain't broken, setting its sights on replicating last year's magic by, well, replicating nearly all of the key specs.









While that's hardly surprising to hear, we can't help but feel that the search giant could have changed something about the Pixel 6 Pro ... apart from the rear camera module design and in-house processor.





The second-gen Tensor chip, by the way, doesn't exactly look like a massive upgrade over its predecessor in early pre-release benchmarks , which almost certainly means that the Pixel 7 Pro (and the Pixel 7) will lag behind many of their direct rivals in terms of raw power.





Of course, there are still a few things not included (or fully detailed) in today's spec sheet that Google might look to subtly upgrade, and knowing the company, we're almost certain that the real-life photography experience, for instance, will be improved without there being a need for the megapixel counts of the three rear-facing cameras to actually go up.

Will the Pixel 7 Pro be worth its price?





Substantial upgrades or no upgrades at all over the Pixel 6 Pro, this is probably the number one question on the minds of both Google executives and Android enthusiasts right now, and naturally, the answer still depends on several factors.





The day-to-day performance of the Tensor G2 SoC could be one of the key things to make or break the Pixel 7 Pro (and the vanilla Pixel 7), as will surely be Google's long-term software support (four guaranteed OS updates should really become the norm this year), and perhaps even more importantly, software stability.













At $899 in an entry-level 128GB storage version with a $200 gift likely included for a limited time, the Pixel 7 Pro giant could prove a pretty great (albeit far from groundbreaking) bargain for Android purists and general Android fans dissatisfied with the extravagant price of the Galaxy S22 Ultra, for instance.