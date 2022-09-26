Rumored Google Pixel 7 spec sheet hints at marginal upgrades over Pixel 6





While bits and pieces have obviously been leaked or (indirectly) confirmed by the search giant itself weeks or even months ago, Yogesh Brar is today boldly attempting to put together a (nearly) complete spec sheet for the smaller and cheaper of the two upcoming stock Android-running handsets.

Dude, where are my upgrades?





...is what future Pixel 7 owners coming from the 6.4-inch Pixel 6 may (rightfully) ask themselves once they ditch their "old" device and start using the "new" one.





The truth is you're probably not going to notice many differences if you make that switch, but luckily for Google , there are plenty of fish in the sea of smartphone users who haven't purchased the Pixel 6 or 6 Pro and might be tempted to opt for the Pixel 7 or 7 Pro this fall over the likes of Apple's iPhone 14 and 14 Pro or Samsung's Galaxy S22-series flagships.









If the the Pixel 7 is indeed set to cost $599 and up in the US, the following specs could make it a very solid bargain for plenty of people:





6.3-inch OLED screen with Full HD+ resolution and 90Hz refresh rate capabilities

Google Tensor G2 processor

Titan security chip

50MP main rear camera + 12MP ultra-wide-angle shooter

Single 11MP selfie shooter

8GB RAM

128/256GB storage options

Android 13 out the box

4,700mAh battery (approximately)

30W fast charging support

Wireless charging

Stereo speakers

Bluetooth LE connectivity



Compared to the Pixel 6 , this very reasonably priced high-ender is essentially expected to feature an upgraded front-facing camera, slightly larger battery (maybe), and slightly smaller display (likely with an unchanged pixel count and refresh rate technology).









It would also definitely help if the second-gen Tensor SoC proved significantly more powerful than its predecessor, which unfortunately doesn't seem to be the case It would also definitely help if the second-gen Tensor SoC proved significantly more powerful than its predecessor, which unfortunately doesn't seem to be the case based on early benchmarks . Yes, raw speed will apparently be improved, but not by enough to give Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and Apple's A15 Bionic beasts a run for their money.

What about the Pixel 7 Pro?





Alas, we have nothing new to report on Google's next-gen jumbo-sized flagship, but based on what we now "know" about the Pixel 7 and a number of older rumors, we can probably make at least a few decent educated guesses.













An upgrade from an already generous 12GB RAM count is obviously unlikely, as is a battery capacity over 5,000mAh or so. On the back, the ultra-high-end Pixel 7 Pro is likely to adopt a very similar triple camera system composed of 50MP main, 48MP telephoto, and 12MP ultra-wide-angle sensors as the Pixel 6 Pro, and at least for the time being, there are no words on any big changes for the 11MP selfie snapper either.





All in all, we really don't expect the Pixel 7 Pro to look, well, any different from the 6 Pro in terms of its specs, but at only $899 and up with a $200 gift card included at least at one major US retailer at launch, its bang for buck could totally obliterate the competition just in time for the holiday shopping season.