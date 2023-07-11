Reserve your Galaxy ZFold 5 & ZFlip 5 now!
Google's Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro seeing amazingly low prices on Prime Day 2023

Google's Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are spectacularly discounted for Prime Day 2023
While Best Buy's Black Friday in July deals on the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7a were certainly good to warm up bargain hunters ahead of summer's biggest tech sales event, said main event has now arrived, making Google's best phones cheaper than ever before... for Amazon Prime members only.

The state-of-the-art Pixel 7 Pro is unsurprisingly receiving the largest solo discount during Amazon's 48-hour-long Prime Day 2023 extravaganza, while the "vanilla" Pixel 7 is best purchased right now together with a nice and handy pair of true wireless Pixel Buds A-Series.

Google Pixel 7

5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Google Tensor G2 Processor, Android 13, 6.3-Inch AMOLED Screen with 90Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 12MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 4,355mAh Battery with 20W Wired and 20W Wireless Charging Support, Multiple Color Options, Pixel Buds A-Series Included
$199 off (29%)
$499
$698
Buy at Amazon

Google Pixel 7 Pro

5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Google Tensor G2 Processor, Android 13, 6.7-Inch AMOLED Screen with 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 48 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 5,000mAh Battery with 23W Wired and 23W Wireless Charging Support, Multiple Color Options
$250 off (28%)
$649
$899
Buy at Amazon

The latter bundle is on sale at a cool 200 bucks less than usual as far as both the handset's 128 and 256GB storage configurations are concerned, and of course, there are no obligatory upfront carrier activations involved here or any other strings attached... apart from the aforementioned Prime subscription.

With a large, sharp, and silky smooth 6.7-inch 120Hz LTPO AMOLED screen in tow, as well as both a 50MP primary shooter and 48MP secondary telephoto lens (and a 12MP tertiary ultra-wide-angle camera) slapped on its back, the Pixel 7 Pro is a total powerhouse steal at a whopping $250 under its regular starting price of $899.

That's with only 128 gigs of internal storage space, of course, but the 256 and 512GB variants are identically marked down from list prices of $999 and $1,099 in several different paint jobs for 48 hours... or while supplies last.

These are without a doubt some of the overall best Prime Day phone deals available at the time of this writing, and you don't even have to be a hardcore Google fan or so-called Android "purist" to see that. All you need to know is that the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are objectively among the best Android phones money can buy in 2023, and these happen to be their highest ever discounts sans carrier activation, device trade-ins, number port-ins, new lines of service, and other things like that.

And now check out the 3 best Amazon Prime Day phone deals available right now:

Pixel 7 Pro: save $250 right now

Amazon's giving you the opportunity to save $250 on the latest and greatest Google flagship, the Pixel 7 Pro. The biggest discount is on the 128GB version, but you can get 25% off the 256GB model as well. Or 23% off the 512GB model if you want a bit more wiggle room with the storage.
$250 off (28%)
$649 99
$899 99
Buy at Amazon

Galaxy S23 Ultra is now available with a $300 discount at Amazon

Get the Galaxy S23 Ultra with 512GB with an epic discount by $300 (22% off) right now with this great Prime Day deal. You don't need a carrier contract or anything really apart from Prime membership to get this great price. The 256GB version is also discounted (21% off). Don't miss out!
$300 off (22%)
$1079 99
$1379 99
Buy at Amazon

Galaxy Z Fold 4 at Amazon: save a whopping 39% right now

This generous Prime Day deal discounts the Z Fold 4 by a whopping $700 right now. If you've wanted to get this fancy foldable powerhouse, but the price has been tipping you off, Prime Day has come to solve the issue! This phone is now available for regular flagship phone money. You don't want to miss this opportunity to get an eye-catching foldable beast!
$700 off (39%)
$1099 99
$1799 99
Buy at Amazon

FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless